JMU announces Dr. James C. Schmidt as seventh president

HARRISONBURG, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Madison University has announced that Dr. James C. Schmidt will serve as the university’s next president. Earlier today the JMU Board of Visitors voted to affirm his appointment.

Schmidt has over 30 years of experience working in higher education and currently serves as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; he has been in this role since 2013.

During his tenure, UW-Eau Claire has been ranked among the top 10 regional public universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. It was named the top masters-level university for excellence in undergraduate research by the Council for Undergraduate Research in 2016 and is currently the only master’s-level university in Wisconsin among the top 20 nationally for student participation in study abroad. UW-Eau Claire has produced two Rhodes scholars since 2005 and leads master’s level institutions in Wisconsin and Minnesota in the number of Fulbright students.

In addition to UW-Eau Claire’s national recognition, Schmidt has been a stellar fundraiser and visionary for elevating academic excellence. He recently brought in one of the largest gifts in Wisconsin history at $70 million to help construct an indoor athletics facility and event center. Even more relatable to JMU, they are set to complete a 330,000-square-foot science and health sciences building through an innovative public-private funding partnership.



Previous tenures included service as vice president for university advancement at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, and vice president for student affairs at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota. He holds a doctorate in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Winona State University.

Schmidt’s appointment will begin July 1, 2025.

“I am honored to serve as the next president of James Madison University,” said Schmidt. “Over three decades in public higher education has prepared me to lead this great institution into the future, and I am committed to leading JMU’s vision and strategic direction, enhancing academic excellence and research, and ensuring an exceptional student experience,” added Schmidt.

Former JMU President Jonathan Alger announced in March 2024 that he would be stepping down as president and accepted the presidency at American University in Washington, D.C. Charlie King became JMU’s interim president on July 1, 2024.

“It is an honor to welcome Jim into the JMU community,” said King, the current interim president of JMU. “I look forward to our partnership in the coming months as we will collectively work to ensure this transition continues to be seamless. I take great pride in this institution and will do everything I can to support the board and our new president during this transition.”

Kay Coles James, chair of the search committee, said Schmidt’s strategic vision, leadership and passion for higher education were among the factors that led to his selection as the next JMU president.

“Jim Schmidt’s commitment to JMU’s values, bold vision-casting, student-centered outlook, and his community-building experience will be invaluable assets to lead JMU boldly into the future,” said James.

Rector of JMU’s Board of Visitors Suzanne Obenshain said, “We are incredibly grateful for Charlie King’s leadership during this transitional moment – particularly his never-ending commitment to JMU. Charlie has been a steady leader, and his legacy is firmly rooted throughout our campus.”



“It is an exciting time in the university’s history to welcome Jim into the JMU community. I am confident his leadership and skillset will continue JMU’s positive momentum into the future with an entrepreneurial mindset that will encourage innovation, creativity, collaboration and big thinking,” added Obenshain.

Schmidt has been active in academic and athletics circles at the national level.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, a major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities, said, “Higher education shapes the world for the better and helps to build America. James Madison University’s story is one of insistent progress, and this great institution will continue to prepare enlightened and productive citizens who will be well-equipped to make lasting, positive impacts on our country and beyond under Jim Schmidt’s steadfast watch.”

American Association of State Colleges and Universities President and CEO Charles L. Welch said, “James Madison University has long been a leader in driving transformative civic engagement and preparing its student body to be active and responsible participants in a representative democracy. Jim Schmidt is the perfect person to take that ethos one step further and ensure future Dukes are actively engaged on the local level and ready to impact our world for the common good.”



The search committee thoroughly reviewed and rated candidates for consideration and was assisted by the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, ensuring a comprehensive and fair assessment of each candidate’s qualifications and alignment with JMU’s needs and aspirations.

Additional information is available here.