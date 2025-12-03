JMU experts available to provide essential holiday tips

HARRISONBURG, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several JMU experts are available to discuss strategies for navigating holiday stressors, cybersecurity, staying on budget, maintaining a healthy diet and more.
As the U.S. heads into another holiday season marked by political tension, economic strain, and polarized public discourse, Americans are bracing for more than crowded airports and packed stores. Many are asking: “How do we gather with people we love or shop alongside strangers when dialogue feels so fragile?”
Current trends show:
- Holiday gatherings often spark political friction.
- Retail stress is rising with heavier traffic, earlier shopping, and tighter budgets.
- People are actively seeking guidance on navigating awkward conversations and stressful consumer experiences.
- Research highlights belonging and social cohesion as cultural priorities, yet few connect these themes to everyday behaviors.
Donna J. Fickes, hospitality and leadership educator at the Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management, can share actionable, evidence-informed tips on:
- Hosting gatherings that invite belonging and reduce political tension.
- Approaching differing viewpoints with curiosity, not combativeness.
- Micro-hospitality habits (e.g., eye contact, patience and gratitude) that ease shopping stress.
- Simple gestures of welcome that buffer against polarization.
- How hospitality behaviors act as civic acts that strengthen democracy at the interpersonal level.
“Hospitality isn’t just a service industry skill, it’s a civic skill,” said Fickes. “At its core, hospitality creates environments where people feel welcome, seen and safe. Applied to family tables and retail spaces, it becomes a practical toolkit for bridging divides and reducing conflict.”
JMU experts Jeremy Akers, Rob Alexander, Ahmad Salman and Debbie Sturm can also discuss productive ways to navigate the holidays.
- Akers, director of the graduate applied nutrition program, can discuss healthy eating strategies. Overindulgence is tempting during the holidays, but mindful eating can make all the difference. Akers recommends not skipping meals, avoiding attending events on an empty stomach, eating small portions, pausing before going back for seconds, and including fruits and vegetables. He also reminds people that drinks have calories, and drinking a glass of water between alcoholic beverages helps with hydration and slows alcohol intake. Alcohol should never be consumed on an empty stomach, he said. Staying active with post-dinner walks or activities is also beneficial.
- Alexander is co-director of JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue and can discuss handling difficult conversations that can occur during family gatherings. Alexander suggests grounding yourself in core values, practicing reflective listening, and setting boundaries to maintain meaningful relationships while managing conflict.
- Salman, a professor of computer science, offers key tips for cybersecurity during the holidays. He said people with smart devices, such as thermostats or appliances, should be aware that cybercriminals can deduce when a home is empty by observing home network activity, such as drops in temperature or electricity usage. Creating strong, unique passwords for all devices and especially the router is essential. He recommends passwords be 12-15 characters, using a mix of letters, numbers, and special symbols. Turning off the network while traveling is also good practice. Salman also advises:
- Updating all device firmware regularly, as updates patch vulnerabilities often exploited during peak travel seasons.
- Using multi-factor authentication for critical accounts and smart device apps.
- Avoiding posting detailed travel plans on social media until after returning home, as thieves monitor online profiles for vacant homes.
- When shopping online, only use secure (HTTPS) websites and monitor all bank or credit accounts for suspicious activity during and after the holidays.
- Consider enabling network monitoring features on routers. Many now offer cybersecurity alerts for unusual activities.
- For smart security systems, verify that they use encrypted communications for all remote alerts and camera feeds.
- When traveling, limit remote access permissions for home networks and network-connected devices to only necessary features.
- The holidays can be bittersweet for those grieving loved ones. Sturm, professor of graduate psychology, can provide guidance on recognizing grief, embracing emotions, and creating new traditions to honor memories while caring for your well-being.