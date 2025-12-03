JMU experts available to provide essential holiday tips

HARRISONBURG, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several JMU experts are available to discuss strategies for navigating holiday stressors, cybersecurity, staying on budget, maintaining a healthy diet and more.

As the U.S. heads into another holiday season marked by political tension, economic strain, and polarized public discourse, Americans are bracing for more than crowded airports and packed stores. Many are asking: “How do we gather with people we love or shop alongside strangers when dialogue feels so fragile?”

Current trends show:

Holiday gatherings often spark political friction.

Retail stress is rising with heavier traffic, earlier shopping, and tighter budgets.

People are actively seeking guidance on navigating awkward conversations and stressful consumer experiences.

Research highlights belonging and social cohesion as cultural priorities, yet few connect these themes to everyday behaviors.

Donna J. Fickes, hospitality and leadership educator at the Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management, can share actionable, evidence-informed tips on:

Hosting gatherings that invite belonging and reduce political tension.

Approaching differing viewpoints with curiosity, not combativeness.

Micro-hospitality habits (e.g., eye contact, patience and gratitude) that ease shopping stress.

Simple gestures of welcome that buffer against polarization.

How hospitality behaviors act as civic acts that strengthen democracy at the interpersonal level.

“Hospitality isn’t just a service industry skill, it’s a civic skill,” said Fickes. “At its core, hospitality creates environments where people feel welcome, seen and safe. Applied to family tables and retail spaces, it becomes a practical toolkit for bridging divides and reducing conflict.”

JMU experts Jeremy Akers, Rob Alexander, Ahmad Salman and Debbie Sturm can also discuss productive ways to navigate the holidays.