Playoff rivalry meets lasting friendship in JMU-Oregon presidents’ friendly bet

HARRISONBURG, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend’s College Football Playoff matchup between James Madison University and the University of Oregon is more than a football game between two universities; it’s a lasting friendship.

JMU President Jim Schmidt and Oregon President John Karl Scholz both served at the Universities of Wisconsin: Scholz at UW-Madison and Schmidt at UW-Eau Claire, where their professional paths crossed and a lasting friendship began.

The two presidents have placed a friendly wager on the game:

If JMU wins, Scholz will send Schmidt Oregon Pinot Noir

If Oregon wins, Schmidt will send Scholz a Virginia ham

This friendly wager demonstrates the camaraderie and mutual respect between two leaders and friends whose institutions are now competing on one of college football’s biggest stages.

To arrange an interview with Schmidt, please contact Chad Saylor, saylorcx@jmu.edu.