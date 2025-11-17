JMU earns national innovation and economic prosperity designation

HARRISONBURG, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its strong commitment to economic engagement, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated James Madison University as an Innovation & Economic Prosperity (IEP) University.

The national designation recognizes public universities that collaborate with public and private sector partners in their states and regions to support economic development through various activities, including innovation and entrepreneurship, talent and workforce development, and community engagement.

The IEP designation is a recognition of JMU's deep commitment to building a stronger future for its region. It highlights how the university is working together with public and private sector partners to prepare students for the workforce of the future, foster innovation and entrepreneurship on campus, and strengthen local to global communities.

"This designation is a powerful affirmation of James Madison University’s commitment to economic engagement and thriving community partnerships. It places JMU among a national network of forward-thinking institutions and strengthens our resolve to be the commonwealth’s preferred partner,” said JMU President Jim Schmidt. “Through this process, we’ve strengthened relationships with our regional partners and deepened our understanding of how JMU drives innovation, talent development, and economic growth across Virginia and beyond," said Schmidt.

JMU earned this distinguished designation after a rigorous process. This involved a thorough self-assessment of its economic engagement initiatives that were enriched by valuable insights from external stakeholders. Feedback also informed the development of a five-year plan for growth and improvement, which includes goals related to communication, boosting JMU’s impact on the regional economy, and expanding industry-aligned research and economic development projects. This plan sets the stage for JMU to expand its role in university-driven innovation and economic development. APLU's Commission on Economic and Community Engagement oversees this process, ensuring that universities effectively plan, assess and communicate their economic development impact. JMU is now one of 94 higher education institutions designated as an IEP university.

Highlighted JMU accomplishments include:

Developing Educated and Enlightened Citizens

JMU fulfills its mission by preparing students to lead productive and meaningful lives. Ninety-five percent of 2024 graduates report a positive career outcome. JMU Dukes are also civically engaged: the university ranks high nationally for both student voter registration and turnout.

Fostering a Culture of Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

JMU’s teacher-scholar model integrates teaching and research to support faculty and student growth. In the past year, the university secured approximately $30 million in research funding, including 67% for public service and outreach. Innovation thrives across campus, especially in JMU X-Labs, where faculty and students collaborate with industry and nonprofits on real-world, transdisciplinary projects.

Strengthening Communities

JMU strengthens regional and global communities through longstanding partnerships that address health, education and cultural needs; innovative K–12 collaborations and the College of Education’s launch of Virginia’s first Lab School expand academic and career opportunities; and global engagement initiatives enrich student learning and faculty expertise.

APLU's IEP program helps higher education institutions better understand, measure, articulate, and enhance their contributions to economic and community development. It provides national recognition to universities that have demonstrated a substantive, sustainable, and institution-wide commitment to and strategy for regional economic engagement, growth and opportunity. The program emphasizes continuous improvement, with designated universities actively sharing best practices and collaborating within a national community of practice to maximize their economic and societal impact. As JMU prepares to launch its next strategic plan, the IEP designation provides a foundation for advancing its goals to be a preferred collaborative partner for the Shenandoah Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the nation.

Please click here for event photos.

Contact: Chad Saylor, saylorcx@jmu.edu.