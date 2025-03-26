LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each Shares of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and 2022 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2022 DSBP and PSP were granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the ordinary shares for the three dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 34.27 per cent of the PSP awards vested and a sufficient number of ordinary shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of ordinary shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.

Name Number of DSBP Shares Vesting Number of PSP Shares Vesting Number of PSP Shares Forfeited Total number of Shares Sold for tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account Executive Director Andy Golding 54,170 11,445 21,953 30,949 34,666 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 1,232 3,992 7,657 2,468 2,756 Jason Elphick 0 3,682 7,064 1,737 1,945 Jon Hall 0 3,989 7,652 1,882 2,107 Hasan Kazmi 2,630 4,212 8,081 3,229 3,613 Clive Kornitzer 1,482 4,365 8,375 2,762 3,085 Lisa Odendaal 0 2,877 5,520 1,358 1,519 Richard Wilson 0 3,191 6,122 1,506 1,685

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP Disposal – tax liability Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP vesting Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 54,170 (2) £4.4871256448 25,550 (3) Nil 11,445 (4) £4.4871256448 5,399 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



54,170 25,550 11,445 5,399



Aggregated price



Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £114,646.06 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £24,225.99 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue

(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP Disposal – tax liability Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 1,232 (2) £4.4871256448 585 (3) Nil 3,992 (4) £4.4871256448 1,883 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



1,232 585 3,992 1,883



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £2,624.97 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £8,449.26 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue

(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 3,682 (2) £4.4871256448 1,737 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



2,630 1,737 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £7,794.14 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jon Hall 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 3,989 (2) £4.4871256448 1,882 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



3,989 1,882 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £8,444.77 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



i. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



j. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP Disposal – tax liability Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 2,630 (2) £4.4871256448 1,242 (3) Nil 4,212 (4) £4.4871256448 1,987 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



2,630 1,242 4,212 1,987



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £5,573.01 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £8,915.92 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue

(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



k. Position/status



Group Chief Operating Officer



l. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP Disposal – tax liability Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 1,482 (2) £4.4871256448 703 (3) Nil 4,365 (4) £4.4871256448 2,059 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



1,482 703 4,365 2,059



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £3,154.45 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £9,238.99 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue

(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



m. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



n. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 2,877



(2) £4.4871256448 1,358 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



2,877 1,358



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £6,093.52 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



o. Position/status



Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO



p. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 3,191 (2) £4.4871256448 1,506 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



3,191 1,506 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £6,757.61 e. Date of transaction 25 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.