Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each Shares of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and 2022 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2022 DSBP and PSP were granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the ordinary shares for the three dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 34.27 per cent of the PSP awards vested and a sufficient number of ordinary shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of ordinary shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.

NameNumber of DSBP Shares VestingNumber of PSP Shares VestingNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedTotal number of Shares Sold for taxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Executive Director
Andy Golding54,17011,44521,95330,94934,666
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech1,2323,9927,6572,4682,756
Jason Elphick03,6827,0641,7371,945
Jon Hall03,9897,6521,8822,107
Hasan Kazmi2,6304,2128,0813,2293,613
Clive Kornitzer1,4824,3658,3752,7623,085
Lisa Odendaal02,8775,5201,3581,519
Richard Wilson03,1916,1221,5061,685

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Executive Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP vesting
  4. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil54,170
(2) £4.487125644825,550
(3) Nil11,445
(4) £4.48712564485,399
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 54,170
  2. 25,550
  3. 11,445
  4. 5,399


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £114,646.06
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £24,225.99
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP
  4. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil1,232
(2) £4.4871256448585
(3) Nil3,992
(4) £4.48712564481,883
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 1,232
  2. 585
  3. 3,992
  4. 1,883


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £2,624.97
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £8,449.26
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil3,682
(2) £4.48712564481,737
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 2,630
  2. 1,737
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £7,794.14
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJon Hall
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Group Managing Director, Mortgages and Savings


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil3,989
(2) £4.48712564481,882
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 3,989
  2. 1,882
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £8,444.77
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

i. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


j. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP
  4. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil2,630
(2) £4.48712564481,242
(3) Nil4,212
(4) £4.48712564481,987
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 2,630
  2. 1,242
  3. 4,212
  4. 1,987


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £5,573.01
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £8,915.92
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

k. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


l. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
  3. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP
  4. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil1,482
(2) £4.4871256448703
(3) Nil4,365
(4) £4.48712564482,059
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 1,482
  2. 703
  3. 4,365
  4. 2,059


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £3,154.45
  3. Consideration Price: Nil
  4. Total Sale Price: £9,238.99
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

m. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


n. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil2,877

(2) £4.48712564481,358
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 2,877
  2. 1,358


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £6,093.52
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

o. Position/status

Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO


p. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2022 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil3,191
(2) £4.48712564481,506
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 3,191
  2. 1,506
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £6,757.61
e. Date of transaction25 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.