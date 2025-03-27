XING Mobility and PEWC Unveil Breakthrough Hybrid Energy Storage System Integrating Immersion-Cooled Lithium and Vanadium Flow Battery Technology

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility and Pacific Electric Wire & Cable (PEWC) today announce their partnership to develop and promote the next-generation hybrid energy storage system. This system integrates two cutting-edge battery technologies—vanadium redox flow and immersion-cooled lithium-ion—to deliver a disruptive combination that enhances safety, longevity, and performance. The hybrid solution provides long-duration energy storage and high-power responsiveness across a broad range of critical applications, including AI data centers, smart grid infrastructure, and renewable energy storage.





(From left to right) Royce Hong, Founder & CEO of XING Mobility, and Jun-Tang Yuan, Chairman of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. The two companies will collaborate on next-generation vanadium-lithium hybrid energy storage systems aimed at enhancing system stability and flexibility.



Technology Fusion: A New Benchmark in Safety and Performance

At the core of the hybrid system is the integration of PEWC’s vanadium redox flow battery—renowned for its water-based, non-flammable electrolyte and lifespan exceeding 20 years—with XING Mobility’s proprietary immersion-cooled lithium-ion battery platform. XING’s system offers advanced thermal management and a built-in active safety mechanism that prevents thermal runaway, ensuring consistent high-power performance in even the most extreme environments.

By merging these two complementary chemistries, the system bridges the gap between long-duration energy storage and rapid power delivery. This fusion delivers a resilient, scalable solution ideally suited to today’s fast-evolving energy demands.

“This marks a breakthrough in energy storage technology,” said Royce Hong, Founder & CEO of XING Mobility. “By uniting two of the safest and forward-looking battery chemistries, we’re delivering a future-ready system that meets the complexity of modern energy demands with safety, flexibility, and efficiency.”

The two companies will begin with a demonstration project in Taiwan to validate the system’s performance across real-world energy scenarios. The initiative aims to address grid stability, accelerate EV infrastructure rollout, reinforce data center resilience, and strengthen renewable energy integration.





XING Mobility unveiled its diverse immersion cooling battery systems in Japan this year. Pictured: IMMERSIO™ XES200 Immersion Cooling Energy Storage System.

About XING Mobility:

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan. Over a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including supercar, passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/

About Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. (PEWC)

Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. (PEWC) has been a leader in power and communication since 1950. With 75 years of experience, we have contributed to infrastructure development across Asia, delivering safe and reliable solutions to industries and households.

PEWC connects industry experts, top talent, and cutting-edge technology to amplify global impact, enabling businesses and regions to adopt innovative solutions more efficiently. Committed to progress and sustainability, we shape the future through data solutions, energy solutions, and power solutions.

Media Contact

Abby Kuo / press@xingmobility.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/969cfd43-8989-4552-a800-86aacc9d34d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14d62ad3-dd3b-471a-bb54-32ec902f30b6