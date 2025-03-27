Samba TV Appoints Zac Pinkham to Senior Vice President of International to Accelerate Growth and Expand Market Share Across EMEA and APAC

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI technology for media analytics, today announced the appointment of Zac Pinkham as senior vice president of international, where he will oversee Samba TV’s EMEA and APAC business to drive growth and expand market share in key international regions. His appointment comes on the heels of Samba TV’s strategic acquisition of Semasio and expansion to 50+ markets including strong representation across Europe, MENA, APAC, and the Americas.

Pinkham, previously serving as Semasio general manager, brings extensive experience in digital advertising and media, having led international expansion strategies for major technology and advertising firms. His expertise in data-driven advertising and strategic partnerships will further position Samba TV at the forefront of the evolving media landscape, helping global brands and agencies leverage AI-powered insights to enhance omniscreen measurement, targeting, and engagement.

“Zac’s leadership and deep industry expertise make him the ideal person to drive our international strategy forward,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “As Samba TV accelerates its global expansion and deepens its AI-powered targeting capabilities, Zac’s experience will be instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to equipping advertisers and media companies with the most comprehensive, privacy-first measurement solutions available.”

With an increasing number of brands and agencies seeking more precise audience insights that connect attention with in-market intent, Pinkham will focus on expanding Samba TV’s footprint and deepening partnerships across key global markets. His leadership will play a pivotal role in integrating Semasio’s capabilities into Samba TV’s broader AI-powered suite of solutions, further enhancing advertisers’ ability to leverage privacy-safe approaches to reach audiences with contextual relevance across digital, mobile, and CTV platforms.

“It is a pivotal time for the industry,” said Pinkham. “We have a unique opportunity to arm advertisers with a more advanced, privacy-first targeting ecosystem to achieve greater reach and measurable results. Together, Semasio and Samba have rapidly expanded to 50+ markets worldwide, positioning us for substantial revenue growth and deeper market penetration in 2025 and beyond. I look forward to continuing to drive this acceleration internationally as we deliver innovative solutions around the globe that empower our partners with meaningful outcomes.”

Samba TV continues to lead the industry with AI-powered media analytics solutions that enable advertisers, publishers, and agencies to optimize campaign performance and measure audience engagement across platforms.

About Samba TV

Samba TV enables the next-generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on a comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s technology is integrated at the chipset level across 24 Smart TV brands globally, analyzing the content on screen in real time.

Media Contact