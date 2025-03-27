Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
27 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase:26 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):367.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):375.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):373.17

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,891,028 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,848,514 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,499,289 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE373.1725,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
985367.0009:53:12XLON
247373.0012:02:15XLON
500373.0012:02:15XLON
400373.0012:02:15XLON
1155372.0012:02:18XLON
364372.0012:02:18XLON
364372.0012:02:26XLON
217372.0012:02:26XLON
1009373.0012:51:56XLON
827372.0012:54:17XLON
358372.0012:54:17XLON
1002371.0012:55:30XLON
167375.0014:45:19XLON
169375.0014:45:19XLON
588375.0014:45:19XLON
172375.0014:45:19XLON
1038375.0014:45:19XLON
54375.0014:45:19XLON
250375.0014:45:19XLON
164375.0014:45:19XLON
784375.0014:45:19XLON
167375.0014:45:19XLON
151375.0014:45:19XLON
170375.0014:45:19XLON
400375.0014:45:19XLON
1851375.0014:45:19XLON
1630373.0014:45:42XLON
691373.0014:46:04XLON
232374.0015:02:35XLON
760374.0015:02:35XLON
1088374.0015:11:58XLON
984374.0015:25:07XLON
161374.0015:25:07XLON
1362373.0015:25:20XLON
122374.0015:53:57XLON
959374.0015:53:57XLON
1143373.0015:53:57XLON
1000372.0016:05:22XLON
138373.0016:05:22XLON
154373.0016:05:22XLON
76373.0016:05:22XLON
383373.0016:05:22XLON
88373.0016:05:22XLON
294373.0016:05:22XLON
182372.0016:15:30XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer
+44 (0) 207 260 1000 

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 