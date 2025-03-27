KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 27 March 2025 at 11:40 am EET



KH Group’s Annual Report 2024 published



KH Group has published its Annual Report for 2024 today. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s Report as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report.

The Financial Statements are also published as an xHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Governing Bodies’ Remuneration Report as well as the xHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.khgroup.com and attached to this release.

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in the business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

