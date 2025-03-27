AKVA group ASA: Sale of shares in Abyss Group to Arcus Infrastructure Partners

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 12 March 2025 where AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) announced the sale of its 21,55% ownership in Abyss Group AS to Arcus Infrastructure Partners LLP.

The transaction was closed today. AKVA's net proceeds from the sale is approx. MNOK 140 and will result in a positive accounting gain which will be recognized in Q1 2025. The proceeds from the transaction will be used for continued development of AKVA’s core business segments.

Dated: 27 March 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 27 March 2025 at 12:10 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.