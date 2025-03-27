GHD showcases AI engineering and environmental innovations in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD is set to highlight the transformative power of AI in engineering and environmental consulting at its Technical Conference kicking off in Vancouver today.

More than 100 of the company’s technical leaders from around the world will gather at the event from March 27 to 29 to discuss the latest technology developments, and accelerate knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

“Our Technical Conference is considered a milestone event at GHD,” said Dr. Kerry Neil, GHD’s Regional General Manager for Western Canada. “Delegates from all countries where we operate in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East come together to explore innovative solutions and to collaborate.”

Presentations at the Vancouver event will delve into the transformative potential of AI for engineering and environmental applications including:

Using drones and AI for façade inspections to prioritize repairs, enhance building performance and reduce environmental impact

Automating quality control and assurance of air monitoring data

AI-driven social impact forecasting

Machine learning for sustainable watershed management

Using AI for safer streets and community planning



“What’s really exciting is that all of these solutions are redefining the way we provide engineering, environmental and architecture services,” said Dr. Neil. The purpose of the conference is to foster learning and knowledge-sharing so we can bring these impactful innovations to more clients in Canada and around the world.”

GHD employs around 150 people in its Vancouver office as part of a workforce of 4,000 across the Americas.

“BC has a very fast growing population and infrastructure needs to match this pace. Accordingly, our local team has been growing by 20 percent year-on-year and we expect this trend to continue,” said Dr. Neil. “Technological advances bring many opportunities to ensure smart digital solutions are integrated into how we manage traffic, urban planning and sustainable water use for safer, more resilient communities.”

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals are connected across 160 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com .

GHD in the Americas

GHD has long-standing client relationships and a significant project and economic footprint in the Americas and represents 40 percent of GHD’s global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 130 offices in the US, Canada, and Chile. In 2024, our Canadian business was again named one of Canada’s Top 100 employers. GHD ranks #6 in international design firms in Canada according to Engineering News-Record’s 2024 annual survey of key market segments. GHD’s operations in Canada, the US and the UK were named as a 2024 Best Places To Work for disability inclusion by Disability:IN. These rankings reflect the size and significance of our growing Americas businesses. To find a local office, click here .

