Brera Holdings Investor Roadshow Launches in Florida with Executive Chairman Daniel McClory and CEO Pierre Galoppi Leading Presentations in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton





Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera Holdings (left), and Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings (center), pictured at Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London last year with John Textor of Eagle Football Holdings Ltd

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, has launched a roadshow featuring Executive Chairman Daniel McClory and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Galoppi, who will be making a series of investor presentations this week in South Florida.

McClory and Galoppi will present the Brera Holdings equity story, recent developments, and future growth strategy at the following events:

Thursday, March 27 – Private investor sessions in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton

Friday, March 28 – Featured presentation at the Boustead Securities Boca Bash

These sessions come on the heels of Brera Holdings’ recent progress in advancing new club acquisitions, strengthening global partnerships, and expanding its footprint in both men's and women’s football. The Company continues to actively evaluate new MCO targets across emerging markets while deepening operational synergies across its portfolio.

“Brera Holdings is at a pivotal moment in our growth journey,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman. “We’re seeing rising investor interest in our differentiated MCO strategy and expanding global presence. This roadshow is an opportunity to engage directly with investors, share our vision, and highlight how we are building long-term value through strategic club acquisitions and operational efficiencies.”

Brera’s leadership will provide insights into its recently announced developments, ongoing deal pipeline, and commitment to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined international expansion and community-driven club development.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com

Attachment