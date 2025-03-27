Verusen and Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Expand Partnership; Companies leverage expertise in MRO Supply Chain optimization technology to drive a more efficient, data-driven future

ATLANTA and PEORIA, Ill., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) supply chain and inventory optimization, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading industrial maintenance, technology and parts services provider. The collaboration integrates Verusen’s AI platform with ATS’s deep industrial maintenance and reliability expertise to deliver technology-driven solutions for manufacturers. Today’s news builds on the recent announcement that ATS is now a strategic partner of Verusen’s AI-driven platform in North America. The partnership expands the companies’ reach and ability to assist manufacturers in optimizing demand forecasting and inventory management across their MRO supply chains.

The collaboration’s success is exemplified by its impact on a joint tire and rubber customer, which has realized $10M+ cost reductions through MRO inventory optimization across its North American Plants. This achievement underscores the practical value and significant opportunity the Verusen and ATS offering provides.

The Verusen and ATS partnership addresses key elements of MRO to drive cost savings and inventory optimization through the following:

Supplier Tail-spend Management: Negotiating favorable pricing and lead times with reliable strategic suppliers.

Negotiating favorable pricing and lead times with reliable strategic suppliers. Network Inventory Visibility: Using more robust, AI-driven inventory tracking to monitor real-time stock levels.

Using more robust, AI-driven inventory tracking to monitor real-time stock levels. Predictive Maintenance: Using data analytics to predict potential equipment failures and proactively order spare parts.



“We’re constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance our solutions and drive greater value for our customers, with technology as a central focus,” said Jeff Owens, CEO of ATS. “Partnering with Verusen strengthens our ability to do this. Together, we’re combining their AI technology with our expertise in industrial maintenance and reliability to deliver greater value and drive long-term cost savings for our customers.”

“Verusen’s partnership with ATS is game-changing across multiple industries, as we can blend our innovative AI MRO Supply Chain Optimization platform with their operational expertise,” said Scott Matthews, CEO of Verusen. “We are delivering exceptional value to our mutual customers and breaking new ground. ATS’s investment in Verusen is a testament to our shared vision for a more efficient, data-driven future in MRO supply chain optimization.”

Verusen's platform is designed to optimize Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) inventory management using artificial intelligence, helping businesses streamline their supply chain by providing insights and recommendations based on their MRO data across different systems, ultimately ensuring the right materials are available when needed to minimize downtime and operational disruptions.

Learn more about the Verusen and ATS partnership here .

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI MRO supply chain optimization SaaS provider focused on helping global, asset-intensive manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen uses advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader, supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety , people , processes , and technologies , ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers’ operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com .

