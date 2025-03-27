Key Information Relating to Full Redemption of Bond DNO04

Issuer: DNO ASA

ISIN of bond loan: NO0011088593

Original maturity date: 9 September 2026

New maturity date: 10 April 2025

Redemption price: 102.3625% (plus accrued but unpaid interests)

Record date: 8 April 2025

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

