Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment to Host the Great Online Sale in TerraZero’s Intraverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of TerraZero , Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group is pleased to announce TerraZero’s collaboration with Seed Group and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment to host the Great Online Sale 2025 in TerraZero’s Intraverse.

TerraZero Technologies, a leader in immersive virtual experiences, is proud to announce its collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to host the highly anticipated Great Online Sale 2025 in the Intraverse, TerraZero’s state-of-the-art virtual platform. This cutting-edge collaboration — made possible through TerraZero’s relationship with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum — marks a significant step forward in Dubai’s commitment to innovation, e-commerce, and global connectivity.

Launching on 27 March 2025, the third edition of the Great Online Sale introduces an all-new interactive hub environment for the first time where users worldwide can access a vibrant, fully immersive space that connects them to virtual environments hosting more than 80 e-commerce platforms. Building on the success of past editions of the citywide sale, this year promises to redefine the shopping experience by making it more engaging, interactive, and globally accessible than ever before. Massive savings will be found across a wide range of categories, including electronics, fashion, accessories, homeware, beauty, and children’s products. This year’s participating brands include Amazon, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Centrepoint Crate & Barrel, LEGO, Namshi, Noon, Nysaa, Puma, Steve Madden, and many more leading retailers.

Users have the ability to select avatars and explore uniquely designed brand spaces that showcase exclusive product offerings and special deals. From the comfort of their mobile devices, tablets, laptops, or desktops, shoppers can seamlessly navigate their favourite brands’ virtual stores. Through the immersive shopping space, online customers can enjoy even greater savings through exclusive discount codes on sought-after products in an environment that feels as real as the in-person experience, while also standing the chance to win AED 100,000. Shoppers can also unlock bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000 when they visit five or more categories of the virtual stores.

A Milestone in Virtual Commerce Innovation

Brandon F. Johnson, President & COO of TerraZero Technologies, commented: “The Intraverse allows an event like the Great Online Sale to push the boundaries of virtual retail, creating a platform where users can interact with brands and fellow shoppers in a shared, immersive environment. This activation is a testament to Dubai’s visionary approach to embracing future technologies and establishing itself as a global leader in digital transformation. DFRE is the perfect group to execute on this vision.”

Global Adoption and Unprecedented Reach

The Great Online Sale 2025 is more than just a shopping event — it’s a global celebration of innovation and connectivity. Through its collaboration with Seed Group, TerraZero’s Intraverse is gaining adoption as a versatile platform for hosting large-scale global events. In turn, the event will bring people together and transform how businesses connect with their customers.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, expressed his strong support for TerraZero’s significant milestone. He stated, “The partnership between TerraZero and DRFE aims to engage local shoppers in the most immersive way possible. As our strategic partner since 2023, the Group is proud to support TerraZero in introducing their groundbreaking Intraverse platform to the region. We are fully confident that the immersive Great Online Sale 2025 will establish a new benchmark for digital commerce.” He concluded, “We are excited to see TerraZero collaborate with leading businesses in the country in the coming months and open up new opportunities in this vibrant market.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “With e-commerce increasingly shaping ever-evolving consumer preferences, initiatives like the Great Online Sale play a pivotal role in accelerating robust growth across Dubai’s dynamic retail landscape. The launch of our all-new Intraverse this year sets a new benchmark for digital-first shopping experiences, driving innovation to the forefront of the sector by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration with TerraZero Technologies and Seed Group marks a strategic step forward in cementing e-commerce as a key pillar of the city’s sustainable growth strategy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

The Great Online Sale 2025 is accessible worldwide. Shoppers can join the action from 27 to 30 March by visiting www.greatonlinesale.com on their mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

About SEED Group

For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

