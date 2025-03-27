Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jens Bech (a PDMR) transferred 25,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (ordinary shares), on 26 March 2025, to his PCA Benedikte Bech. Subsequently, his PCA Benedikte Bech sold 25,000 ordinary shares, on 26 March 2025 at a price of £4.5565 each.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionTransfer of shares to PCA
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
Nil25,000
d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume
25,000



Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil
e. Date of transaction26 March 2025
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personBenedikte Bech
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Spouse of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionDisposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.556525,000
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
25,000
Aggregated price



Total Sale Price: £113,912.50

e. Date of transaction26 March 2025
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.