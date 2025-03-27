LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

26 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jens Bech (a PDMR) transferred 25,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (ordinary shares), on 26 March 2025, to his PCA Benedikte Bech. Subsequently, his PCA Benedikte Bech sold 25,000 ordinary shares, on 26 March 2025 at a price of £4.5565 each.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Transfer of shares to PCA c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume Nil 25,000 d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume

25,000







Aggregated price

Consideration Price: Nil e. Date of transaction 26 March 2025 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Benedikte Bech 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Spouse of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Disposal c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.5565 25,000 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume

25,000

Aggregated price







Total Sale Price: £113,912.50



e. Date of transaction 26 March 2025 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.