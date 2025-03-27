Dataiku Announces 2025 Partner Award Winners

NEW YORK, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Dataiku Partner Network Awards, recognizing the elite innovators driving AI transformation at scale. As enterprises race to adopt AI, Dataiku acknowledges the vital role its partners play in implementing strategies and solutions that deliver measurable business value. This annual program honors those who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, innovation, and impact within the Dataiku ecosystem.

Over the past year, Dataiku has expanded its partner ecosystem — from cloud providers and ISVs to consulting firms and resellers — to bring the most advanced, interoperable AI solutions to market. Together, Dataiku and its partners are ensuring AI is as accessible to a wide array of technical and non-technical users as it is actionable, scalable, and transformative for the business itself.

“Our partners are proving that capitalizing on the speed of AI innovation doesn’t have to come at the expense of control. By pairing deep domain expertise with the power and flexibility of Dataiku’s Universal AI Platform, they’re creating enterprise-grade systems that scale, adapt, and consistently deliver value,” said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. “These awards recognize the outstanding achievements of our partners in empowering organizations to turn the potential of AI into a meaningful business advantage.”

Celebrating Excellence: 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

The selection criteria for this year’s awards included software and services revenue, business development efforts, customer impact, and partner enablement in deploying the Dataiku Universal AI Platform. The winners are:

Global Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS

AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and machine learning capabilities have empowered Dataiku customers to deploy AI solutions at scale. Their robust integration capabilities enable seamless connections, allowing businesses to accelerate AI-driven insights.

Global Data Partner of the Year: Snowflake

Snowflake’s partnership with Dataiku has enabled seamless, scalable AI-driven data management. Their integrated solutions help customers harness the full power of their data, making AI-driven decision-making more accessible and effective.

Global Systems Integrator of the Year: Accenture

Accenture’s extensive expertise in helping clients build a digital core and accelerate AI-driven business transformation has been instrumental in helping enterprises worldwide leverage Dataiku’s capabilities. Their commitment to innovation and scaling AI across industries makes them a key Dataiku partner

Americas Systems Integrator of the Year: Aimpoint

Aimpoint has consistently delivered high-impact AI solutions using Dataiku’s platform. Their expertise in data science strategy and AI implementation has made them a leader in helping organizations in the Americas realize AI’s full potential.

Europe and Middle East Systems Integrator of the Year: EJADA

EJADA has leveraged its deep regional expertise to drive AI transformation across the EMEA market. Their collaborative efforts with Dataiku have resulted in groundbreaking AI applications for industries such as finance, telecommunications, and government.

Asia Pacific and Japan Systems Integrator of the Year: Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the APJ region, helping enterprises integrate AI-powered decision-making into their business models. Their deep knowledge of industry-specific challenges has made them a trusted Dataiku partner.

Americas Innovator of the Year: Corios

Corios has demonstrated exceptional leadership in AI innovation, helping customers navigate complex data challenges with Dataiku’s platform. Their expertise in financial services and risk management has been particularly impactful.

Europe and Middle East Innovator of the Year: Infomotion

Infomotion has leveraged Dataiku’s platform to transform data management and analytics for businesses across EMEA. Their expertise in AI-driven insights and business intelligence has significantly contributed to customer success.

Asia Pacific and Japan Innovator of the Year: iZeno

iZeno has played a crucial role in advancing AI adoption across the APJ region. Their commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions with Dataiku has enabled organizations to optimize business operations and drive digital transformation.

Looking Ahead: A Future of AI Innovation

As organizations rapidly embrace AI to stay competitive, Dataiku remains committed to empowering its partners to deliver measurable impact through its Universal AI Platform. Throughout 2025, Dataiku will deepen investment in joint go-to-market initiatives, co-innovation, and enablement programs designed to equip partners with the tools and support they need to succeed. Through ongoing collaboration, the company aims to drive responsible, sustainable AI adoption that delivers immediate value.

For more information about the Dataiku Partner Ecosystem and how to collaborate, visit https://www.dataiku.com/partners/.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Aggressively agnostic, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With governance by design and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku has over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, serves over 700 enterprise customers, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

###





