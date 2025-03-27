Massachusetts Customer Wins $1 Million With Digital Scratch Ticket on Lotto.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another exciting customer win with their biggest courier prize ever in Massachusetts. The local lottery winner claimed a record-breaking $1 million grand prize from the "Bonanza" Digital Scratch game.

Patricia D. a longtime lottery customer, joined Lotto.com four months ago after facing mobility challenges, she cited Lotto.com’s digital format as a game-changer, giving her the convenience of ordering tickets from home. The win came at a particularly meaningful time, as her family had been struggling financially following the recent loss of a loved one. She saw this much-needed prize as a sign that her loved one was watching over her.

In October 2024, Lotto.com became the first lottery courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally in Massachusetts. As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Massachusetts lottery ticket helps contribute incremental funds to meaningful commonwealth-run programs including local aid for public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors and more.

“This win represents a few major milestones for Lotto.com. Not only is this our largest Digital Scratch win of the year so far, it is also our largest prize ever in Massachusetts,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We’re thrilled for this winner and proud to have provided her with convenient access to the lottery. As always, we look forward to continued wins for our Massachusetts customers.”

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.8 Million customers, and has created 9 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado . In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37804bc7-4f11-4af6-94a5-4892cb18e1b9.