Measurabl’s New Data-Backed Intelligence Report Shows U.S. Real Estate Making Progress on Decarbonization—and Seeing Business Results

Findings show measured declines in energy use intensity across seven property types, cumulative reductions since 2019 across seven property types range from 5% to 25%

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, has released its inaugural Measurabl Intelligence report , the first edition in an ongoing series. This first-of-its-kind longitudinal analysis—developed by Measurabl’s data science team—offers a new level of visibility into industry progress and sustainability performance across the U.S. Grounded in real-time, meter-to-market data from Measurabl Quantum, the world’s largest repository of real estate sustainability data, the report examines energy use and carbon emissions intensity trends across seven U.S. property types (Office, Industrial - Warehouse, Retail, Hospitality, Residential, Healthcare, and Industrial - Manufacturing) from 2019 through September 2024.

Within a market flooded with disparate standards and proxy metrics, energy use intensity and carbon emissions intensity stand out as accessible, measurable indicators of building performance. While COVID-19 caused temporary fluctuations in energy use, the data reflects a sustained downward trend in both energy use and carbon emissions intensity, signaling significant structural shifts in the U.S. real estate sector. The report reveals declines in both measures across all property types analyzed, with cumulative energy reductions ranging from 5% to 25% and carbon declines between 14% and 29%.





State-level energy reductions range from 14% to 34%, with Illinois, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. leading the way, highlighting the growing impact of grid decarbonization and renewable energy adoption. Offices and industrial warehouses are aligned with net-zero trajectories, while retail, hospitality, and healthcare sectors lag behind. Carbon emissions reductions outpaced the corresponding energy efficiency gains, with industry-wide decreases ranging from 14% to 29%. Industrial warehouses followed closely with a 24% energy use intensity reduction, while retail, hospitality, and residential sectors each saw 17% declines. Manufacturing trailed at 5%.

While some types are making significant strides, others are falling behind, underscoring the urgency of accelerated action to meet long-term decarbonization goals. The report also underscores how energy and carbon management have become key drivers of risk and reward in real estate, directly linking sustainability efforts to efficiency, cost savings, and asset value, regardless of evolving macroenvironmental or political factors.

"Data allows us to draw the straightest possible line to sustainable real estate,” said Matt Ellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Measurabl. “This series leverages Measurabl’s unique, global dataset to confirm the trends shaping our industry, allowing us to see the direction and pace of travel so everyone in real estate can connect the dots on how to improve profitability and sustainability."

Measurabl’s study offers unparalleled accuracy and insights relative to other industry reports.

Long-Term Trends: Instead of static benchmarks, one-time snapshots, or aggregated annual samples, this study follows buildings longitudinally (2019-2024), capturing meaningful sustainability trends both pre- and post-COVID—not just short-term fluctuations.

Instead of static benchmarks, one-time snapshots, or aggregated annual samples, this study follows buildings longitudinally (2019-2024), capturing meaningful sustainability trends both pre- and post-COVID—not just short-term fluctuations. Granular, Meter-Level Data : Unlike other reports that rely on self-reported data, it tracks real energy performance using actual and complete utility meter data from both spaces and buildings, delivering a new level of precision.

: Unlike other reports that rely on self-reported data, it tracks real energy performance using actual and complete utility meter data from both spaces and buildings, delivering a new level of precision. Longitudinal Study: Each building is measured against its own 2019 baseline for each year. This approach means Measurabl tracked the performance of the same buildings over time, removing biases related to age, size, use, or climate.

Each building is measured against its own 2019 baseline for each year. This approach means Measurabl tracked the performance of the same buildings over time, removing biases related to age, size, use, or climate. Data Quality & Accuracy: It filters outliers and incomplete data.

It filters outliers and incomplete data. Unmatched Breadth: With data spanning 14,528 properties and 22,772 spaces across seven diverse property types, this study captures a comprehensive market view.



The full methodology is outlined in detail in the report. Measurabl Intelligence also benchmarks progress against CRREM decarbonization pathways, emphasizing the need for accelerated action to meet 2050 net-zero goals given gaps between measured progress and CRREM benchmarks. Despite economic and geopolitical challenges, Measurabl’s data signals a fundamental shift in how real estate consumes energy.

At the core of Measurabl Intelligence is the belief that quality, audit-ready data is a critical business advantage in real estate. The report highlights how sustainability-minded, tech-enabled companies are using data-driven insights to improve operational efficiency, drive cost savings, and bolster long-term resilience, all while accounting for COVID-19 disruptions. As Building Performance Standards (BPS) take center stage in sustainability regulations, decision-making tools that integrate compliance with economic performance have become essential. According to the Institute for Market Transformation, 25% of U.S. buildings will be subject to BPS by 2026.

Measurabl Intelligence also highlights how industry leaders, including AMLI Residential, Nuveen Real Estate, and BXP–all Measurabl customers–are using real-time data to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and future-proof assets.

For BXP, investments in real-time energy monitoring, pulse metering, and Measurabl’s platform have transformed how the company tracks performance, reduces emissions, and ensures compliance. Across 107 sites, 308 commodity meters provide interval data that enables precise control over operations. This system optimizes Building Management System (BMS) programming, setbacks, peak load shedding, and demand response events, resulting in 18 million kWh in annual energy savings from 2017 to 2024 and approximately $2.2 million in avoided annual energy expenses.

“Sustainability is a defining characteristic of our premier workplaces. Management of energy in real-time reveals patterns and actionable savings opportunities,” said Ben Myers, SVP, Sustainability at BXP. “Resource conservation, which increasingly matters to our clients and community stakeholders, when executed thoughtfully is good for the bottom line and helps to protect asset value over the long term.”

The report’s release follows a significant year of growth for Measurabl, marked by a 64% year-over-year surge in its ESGx data products adoption and the addition of 84 new customers across all major asset classes from dozens of countries worldwide. As the first in a series of global reports, future editions will expand the scope to Europe and beyond, identifying the key drivers behind sustainability trends and mapping the strategies needed to accelerate progress.

“This report is more than an industry snapshot—it’s a call to action,” said Sara Anzinger, SVP of Data Strategy and ESGx at Measurabl. “Sustainability is now a core business strategy, essential for reducing costs, improving tenant appeal, and ensuring access to capital in a performance-driven market. Each new customer expands Measurabl’s global dataset, delivering richer insights, more precise benchmarks, and greater value to the industry, reinforcing its role as the leading source for real estate sustainability data.”

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Olivia Guy Jenkins, Bloxspring

olivia@bloxspring.com

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 93 countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 18 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.

About Measurabl Intelligence | Edition 1

Measurabl Intelligence is a proprietary analysis conducted by Measurabl's data science team delivering data-driven insights into U.S. real estate sustainability performance using a 2019 baseline. Derived from real-time, meter-to-market data from Measurabl Quantum—the largest repository of real estate sustainability data—it explores energy use and carbon emissions intensity trends across seven property types from 2019 to September 2024 in the U.S. The analysis provides an objective view of sustainability progress, showcasing measurable declines in energy use and carbon emissions while identifying disparities across property types and regions. Enhanced with commentary, customer stories, and 2025 predictions from Measurabl’s leadership team and customers, it offers a unique lens on the industry’s progress and challenges. To download the full report, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14ca14d7-755e-416b-ad73-ad2f88e66046