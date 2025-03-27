Dental 3D Printing Market Projected to Hit USD 17.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Digital Dentistry and Rising Demand for Customized Dental Solutions – SNS Insider

Pune, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental 3D Printing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The global Dental 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over the forecast period 2024–2032.”

This significant market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital dentistry, advancements in additive manufacturing technologies, and the rising demand for customized dental prosthetics, implants, and orthodontic solutions. The integration of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems in dentistry has further streamlined production processes, improving efficiency and patient outcomes. The market is going through substantial growth in the United States because of the increased use of cosmetic dentistry and increased consciousness about oral health care. The American market is supported by an established healthcare infrastructure and a strong density of dental professionals incorporating sophisticated digital technologies in their practice.





Get a Sample Report of Dental 3D Printing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5534

Dental 3D Printing Market Overview

The dental 3D printing industry is transforming oral health by integrating accuracy, efficiency, and customization. The development of 3D printing technologies is revolutionizing dental treatments by enabling quicker, more precise, and affordable solutions. The growing application of 3D printing in the manufacturing of dental implants, crowns, and other dental prosthetics will fuel market growth. Also, the increasing demand for personalized dental treatments and the implementation of digital workflows in dentistry add to the growth of the market.

Key Dental 3D Printing Companies Profiled in the Report

Stratasys Ltd. (J5 DentaJet™, TrueDent™)

3D Systems, Inc. (NextDent™ 5100, ProJet™ MJP 2500)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (Flexcera™ Smile Ultra+, Einstein™ Series)

Formlabs Inc. (Form 3B+, Dental LT Clear Resin)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (Primeprint Solution, Lucitone Digital Print™)

Carbon, Inc. (M Series, KeySplint Soft™)

EnvisionTEC (now part of Desktop Metal) (Vida HD, E-Dent 100)

EOS GmbH (EOSINT M 270, Dental CAD/CAM Solutions)

Roland DG Corporation (DWX-42W, DWX-52D)

Planmeca OY (Planmeca Creo™ C5, Planmeca DentalCAM)

SprintRay Inc. (Pro95 S, SprintRay Resin)

Ultimaker BV (Ultimaker S5, Tough PLA)

Asiga (MAX UV, PRO 4K)

GE Additive (Concept Laser Mlab, Arcam EBM Q10plus)

Sisma S.p.A. (DLP Stereolithography, mysint100)

Prodways Group (ProMaker LD Series, PLASTCure Dental Series)

Shining 3D (AccuFab-D1, AutoScan-DS-EX Pro)

Renishaw plc (AM250, DS30 Dental Scanner)

Kulzer GmbH (cara Print 4.0, dima Print C&B)

Dental 3D Printing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.2 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.7 billion CAGR CAGR of 21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Application

The orthodontics segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2023, at 37% of the market. This is due to the growing need for customized orthodontic treatments, including clear aligners and personalized braces. 3D printing allows orthodontists to create very precise models and appliances, improving treatment results and patient satisfaction.

The prosthodontics application is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing application. Increasing demand for dental restorations from the elderly population and the growing need for cosmetic dental treatments are responsible for its high growth rate. 3D printing makes it possible to provide prosthetic devices efficiently and accurately, addressing patient-specific requirements effectively.

By Technology

The Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, with a share of 38%. SLS technology is favored because it can create complex dental components with high accuracy and strength. It is extensively applied in dental implants, prosthetics, and surgical guide manufacturing with superior mechanical properties and material flexibility.

The VAT photopolymerization market is anticipated to develop at the highest growth rate. This technology, such as stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP), is very much in demand due to its accuracy in producing highly detailed dental models and castable patterns. The growing need for efficient and high-resolution dental manufacturing options is propelling the fast-growing adoption of VAT photopolymerization.

By End-Use

The dental labs segment was the leading end-use segment in 2023, generating 56% of market revenue. Dental labs are the key to manufacturing personalized dental products, including crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic devices. The adoption of 3D printing technologies in dental labs increases the speed of production, minimizes material loss, and maximizes the accuracy of dental devices, addressing the increasing need for personalized dental care.

The dental clinics segment is set to be the highest growth-end-use segment. The rising incorporation of in-office 3D printing solutions facilitates dental professionals in creating dental pieces in-house, decreasing turnaround and enhancing patient experience. The growth toward chairside 3D printing technology should drive remarkable development in this segment.

Need Any Customization Research on Dental 3D Printing Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5534

Dental 3D Printing Market Segmentation

By Product & Service & Service

Services

Materials Plastics Metals Other Materials

Equipment Dental 3D Scanners Dental 3D Printers



By Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Digital Light Processing

Polyjet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

By Application

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Dentures

Permanent Tooth

Temporary Tooth

Implantology

By End-use

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic And Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market share of 38% of the dental 3D printing market in 2023. The reason behind the dominance is the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high penetration of digital dentistry solutions, and high demand for personalized dental care. Strong research and development efforts and the presence of leading industry players are further contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period. The cause for this fast expansion is rising healthcare investments, an aging population, and a growing need for sophisticated dental solutions. China, India, and Japan are all seeing a boom in dental care demand, fueled by a growing middle-class population with greater disposable incomes and a greater emphasis on oral health. Government policies to improve digital healthcare infrastructure also provide a good platform for the use of 3D printing technologies in dentistry.

Recent Developments

April 2024: Desktop Health, a brand of Desktop Metal, announced the validation of its Flexcera family of resins for use with Asiga 3D printers. This collaboration aims to bring high-quality digital dental applications to a global audience and enhance the production of durable and comfortable printed dentures.

February 2023: Stratasys Ltd. launched TrueDent, a solution for 3D printing full-color permanent dentures.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for the Dental 3D Printing Market

Approximately 60% of dental laboratories worldwide have incorporated 3D printing technology, reflecting the industry's shift toward digital dentistry.

Resin-based materials accounted for 45% of the total material consumption, followed by metal powders and ceramics, indicating strong demand for precision-driven applications.

The global annual production of 3D-printed dental prosthetics is expected to reach 30 million units by 2032, highlighting the increasing role of 3D printing in dentistry.

Dental technology investments accounted for 8% of total healthcare spending in developed nations, with an increasing share dedicated to digital and 3D printing solutions.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Teeth Whitening Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5534

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Market Adoption Rates (2023)

5.2 Dental Device and Material Volume (2020-2032)

5.3 Cost Efficiency and ROI Trends (2023)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Dental 3D Printing (2023)

5.5 Regulatory Compliance and Certification (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Teeth Whitening Market by Product & Service & Service

8. Teeth Whitening Market by Technology

9. Teeth Whitening Market by Application

10. Teeth Whitening Market by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Teeth Whitening Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/dental-3d-printing-market-5534

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.