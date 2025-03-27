Electrodeionization Market to Reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2032, Owing to The Escalating Demand for Ultrapure Water Across Various Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Electrodeionization Market Size was estimated at USD 1.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to arrive at USD 1.96 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 7.06% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Electrodeionization Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing necessity for ultrapure water in sectors such as power generation, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing. This surge is driven by stringent regulatory standards and the critical role of high-purity water in ensuring operational efficiency and product quality.





Download PDF Sample of Electrodeionization Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5873

Key Players:

Veolia Environment S.A. (SIRION Mega, TERION)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (Ionpure EDI Modules)

DuPont (FILMTEC EDI Modules)

Ovivo Inc. (Ovivo EDI Systems)

Pure Aqua Inc. (EDI Water Systems)

SKion GmbH (Membrane-based EDI Systems)

Lenntech B.V. (Lenntech EDI Modules)

APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC. (AMI EDI Systems)

Hinada (Industrial EDI Water Systems)

WesTech Engineering, LLC. (Continuous Electrodeionization Systems)

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (E-Cell EDI Modules)

MEGA Group (CediPure EDI Modules)

Newterra Ltd. (Modular EDI Systems)

Aqua Solutions, Inc. (Laboratory EDI Systems)

Bio-Logic Science Instruments (Electrodeionization Systems for Research)

Hydranautics – A Nitto Group Company (Hydranautics EDI Modules)

ELGA LabWater (PURELAB EDI Systems)

Mar Cor Purification (Mar Cor EDI Water Treatment Systems)

RephiLe Bioscience Ltd. (RephiLe EDI Lab Water Systems)

SnowPure Water Technologies (EDI-XL Modules)

Electrodeionization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Design (Plate & Frame, Spiral Wound)

• By End Use (Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Others). Key Drivers • The growing need for ultra-pure water in pharmaceuticals, power generation, and microelectronics is driving the adoption of electrodeionization for its efficiency and sustainability.

If You Need Any Customization on Electrodeionization Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5873

Plate & Frame Design Leads by Efficiency, Power Generation Drives Market Demand

By Design: The Plate & Frame segment dominated the electro-deionization market in 2023, capturing a share of over 68%. This predominance is owed to thermic s, its high efficiency, and ease of maintenance, with its interfacing ubiquitous in fundamental industries including drug, substance, and power generation. This design enables more scalability, which ensures availability for use in traceable industrial applications requiring high-purity water. Moreover, its modular design enables the quick and easy cleaning and replacement of its components, minimizing downtime and operational costs. This design is favored in industries for its robustness, longevity, and high flow rate handling property. The growing emphasis on water treatment coupled with stringent regulations concerning water quality is also expected to help the demand for Plate & Frame electrodeionization systems.

By End-Use: The Power Generation segment led the electro-deionization market in 2023, securing over 32% of the share. This dominance is mainly a result of ultrapure water being paramount in power plants, especially as boiler feedwater. Scalability, corrosion, and inefficiencies introduced by contaminants in the water used in boilers and turbines can translate into costly maintenance and operational shutdowns. In power plants, electro-deionization technology is a widely used process due to its continuous and chemical-free water purification, which improves the lifespan and efficiency of the equipment. Furthermore, growing global energy demand along with the expansion of power generation facilities, such as thermal and nuclear plants are propelling the demand for ultrapure water solutions. Strict regulations regarding the water quality of power plants also add to the market dominance of this segment. ​

North America Leads Electrodeionization Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the Electrodeionization Market in 2023, holding a market share of over 38%. This is due to strict water purity regulations through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For several industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, power generation, etc. these organizations have been setting stringent water quality standards which in turn drives the adoption of the electrodeionization technology. Factors such as established industries, advanced infrastructure, and high awareness for water treatment solutions also make a strong case for the market leadership of the region. Moreover, ongoing investments in research and development aid in utilizing advanced water purification technologies, further solidifying North America's dominance in the global Electrodeionization Market. ​

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Electrodeionization Market, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and the rising need for ultrapure water. In addition, China, India, and Japan are growing fast in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and Power generation industries, which require pure water in their operations. Growing environmental awareness and government efforts to regulate the quality of water are also fueling market growth. In addition, rising foreign investments in both industrial sectors and infrastructure construction are increasing the demand for advanced water treatment solutions. Furthermore, the growth of population and urbanization is necessitating water purification systems, which is boosting the demand for electro-deionization across the Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Electrodeionization Market Segmentation, By Design

8. Electrodeionization Market Segmentation, By End Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Electrodeionization Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5873

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.