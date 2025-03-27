Biopesticides Market to Reach USD 25.82 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Biopesticides Market Size was valued at 7.75 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.82 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.07% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Surging Biopesticides Market Driven by Organic Farming, Government Support, and Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture Solutions

The biopesticides market is witnessing robust growth due to rising awareness about sustainable agricultural practices and increasing governmental support for organic farming. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have been actively promoting biopesticides as a safer alternative to chemical pesticides, ensuring faster approval processes. The USDA reported a 12% increase in organic farmland between 2022 and 2024, further driving demand for biopesticides. Additionally, in 2023, Bayer AG expanded its biological crop protection portfolio with innovative biopesticide solutions to enhance crop yield while reducing environmental impact. Companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations and Syngenta have been investing in R&D to develop novel microbial-based solutions. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant policy shifts, with India’s Ministry of Agriculture promoting bio-based pesticides under its National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture. Moreover, consumer demand for pesticide-free food has surged, leading to increased adoption by farmers. The growing global emphasis on soil health, biodiversity conservation, and chemical residue-free food is expected to propel the biopesticides market further over the forecast period.





Key Players:

Biopesticides Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.82 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Source (Microbial Biopesticides [Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa], Biochemicals [Botanical Extracts, Semiochemicals, Minerals, Others], Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs))

• By Type (Bioinsecticides [Bacillus thuringiensis, Beauveria bassiana, Metarhizium anisopliae, Verticillium lecanii, Nucleopolyhedroviruses (NPV) & Granuloviruses (GV), Others], Biofungicides [Trichoderma spp., Bacillus spp., Pseudomonasspp., Streptomyces spp., Others], Bionematicides [Paecilomyces lilacinus, Bacillus firmus, Pasteuria spp., Others], Bioherbicides [Phytophthora palmivora, Alternaria cassia, Others])

• By Formulation (Liquid, Dry)

• By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Others)

• By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Post-Harvest Treatment, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Consumer Preference for Organic and Chemical-Free Agricultural Practices Fuels the Growth of the Biopesticides Market.

Research & Development Investments by Companies

Leading market players have ramped up R&D investments to develop next-generation biopesticides.

Companies like BASF and Corteva Agriscience have allocated over USD 250 million in 2023 to develop new microbial-based solutions.

In 2023, UPL Ltd. partnered with international biotech firms to expand its biopesticide product range.

Advances in RNA interference (RNAi) and CRISPR-based biopesticides are set to revolutionize pest control.

Emerging companies such as Biotalys and Vestaron are introducing peptide-based biopesticides to enhance crop protection efficiency.

By Source, Microbial Biopesticides Dominated the Biopesticides Market in 2023 with a 65.2% Market Share

These biopesticides, derived from naturally occurring bacteria, fungi, and viruses, offer targeted pest control while ensuring minimal environmental impact. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is one of the most widely used microbial biopesticides, employed extensively in organic and conventional farming. Regulatory approvals and strong support from government programs promoting integrated pest management (IPM) have bolstered adoption. For instance, in 2023, the EPA granted expanded registration for microbial-based products, encouraging their wider application. Furthermore, microbial biopesticides improve soil health, making them a preferred choice among sustainable agriculture practitioners. Companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations and Certis Biologicals are continuously developing new microbial strains to tackle emerging pest threats.

By Type, Bioinsecticides Segment Dominated the Biopesticides Market in 2023 with a 42.5% Market Share

The dominance is primarily due to their effectiveness in controlling insect pests while maintaining ecological balance. They are widely used in agriculture, horticulture, and forestry to combat pests such as aphids, caterpillars, and beetles. The increased awareness of insecticide resistance in conventional pesticides has accelerated the shift toward bio-based alternatives. Notably, the introduction of Spinosad-based bioinsecticides has significantly impacted the market. In 2023, Syngenta launched a new bioinsecticide targeting Lepidopteran pests, further boosting the segment’s growth. The rising popularity of organic farming and stringent bans on chemical pesticides in regions like the EU and North America are also driving demand for bioinsecticides.

By Mode of Application, Foliar Spray Dominated the Biopesticides Market in 2023 with a 38.6% Market Share

The widespread adoption of foliar sprays can be attributed to their ease of application and quick pest control action. This method ensures direct contact with plant surfaces, making it highly effective in controlling foliar pests and diseases. Additionally, foliar sprays require lower dosages, minimizing environmental impact. Companies like Bayer and FMC Corporation have been launching innovative biopesticide spray solutions to enhance efficacy. The rising adoption of precision agriculture techniques and drone-based spraying methods is further boosting market growth.

North America Region Dominated the Biopesticides Market In 2023, Holding A 39.7% Market Share.

The region’s strong regulatory framework, coupled with rising consumer preference for organic produce, has fueled demand. The U.S. has been a pioneer in biopesticide adoption, with the EPA supporting rapid product approvals. In 2023, Marrone Bio Innovations expanded its distribution network across North America, reinforcing the market’s growth. Furthermore, government incentives for organic farming, including subsidies under the USDA Organic Certification Cost Share Program, have encouraged farmers to transition to biopesticides. The growing concerns over chemical pesticide residues in food products have also played a crucial role in market expansion.

Recent Developments

April 2024: Syngenta partnered with Lavie Bio to accelerate biopesticide R&D using AI-driven microbial selection, aiming to cut development time and enhance bioinsecticide solutions for global crop protection.

