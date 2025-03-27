In-app Advertising Market to Reach USD 561.24 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-app Advertising Market Size Analysis:

“The In-app Advertising Market was valued at USD 168.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 561.24 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of In-app Advertising Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5748

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ironSource (Unity Software Inc.) (ironSource Aura, ironSource LevelPlay)

Google AdMob (Google LLC) (AdMob Mobile Ads Platform, Google Ads for Apps)

BYYD Inc. (BYYD Programmatic In-App Advertising, BYYD Mobile DSP)

Flurry (Yahoo Inc.) (Flurry Analytics, Flurry Ad Monetization)

TUNE, Inc. (TUNE Partner Marketing Platform, TUNE Attribution Analytics)

Amobee, Inc. (Amobee In-App Advertising, Amobee Advanced AI Targeting)

InMobi (InMobi Exchange, InMobi Audiences)

Glispa GmbH (Glispa Performance Platform, Glispa Connect)

AppLovin (AppLovin MAX, AppLovin AXON AI)

Chartboost, Inc. (Chartboost Mediation, Chartboost DSP)

Smaato, Inc. (Smaato Publisher Platform, Smaato Demand Platform)

Leadbolt (Leadbolt App Discovery, Leadbolt Mobile Advertising)

Apple Inc. (Apple Search Ads, SKAdNetwork)

Facebook Inc. (Meta Audience Network, Facebook App Ads)

MoPub Inc. (Twitter) (MoPub Marketplace, MoPub Mediation)

One by AOL (AOL) (One Mobile, One Display)

Tapjoy Inc. (Tapjoy Offerwall, Tapjoy Interplay)

In-app Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 168.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 561.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Smartphone Penetration and Mobile App Usage Accelerates the Growth of the In-app Advertising Market

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on In-app Advertising Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5748

The increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile applications is driving the demand for in-app advertising. Businesses are leveraging targeted advertising solutions powered by AI and data analytics to enhance user engagement and conversion rates. The rise of programmatic advertising and interactive ad formats further accelerates market growth. Future opportunities lie in integrating AR/VR for immersive ad experiences, monetizing gaming apps, and expanding ad networks across emerging digital platforms. As advertisers focus on personalized and non-intrusive ads, the market is set to witness significant innovation and expansion in the coming years.

The U.S. In-app Advertising Market was valued at USD 48.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 139.39 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2032.

The growth of the US in-app advertising market is driven by increasing digital ad spending, the widespread adoption of smartphones, and the expansion of programmatic advertising. The high penetration of premium mobile applications, social media platforms, and video streaming services enhances ad engagement. Advancements in AI-driven targeting and personalization further optimize ad performance. Additionally, growing investments in interactive and immersive ad formats, along with the rise of mobile commerce and 5G adoption, contribute to the market’s rapid expansion.

By Type, Banner Ads Dominating the In-app Advertising Market, Interstitial Ads Fastest Growing Segment

The Banner Ads segment dominated the in-app advertising space in 2023, accounting for 38% of overall revenue. Advertisers like banner ads due to their affordability, simplicity of deployment, and wide coverage across mobile apps. These static or animated banners are placed at the top or bottom of the screen strategically, providing non-intrusive visibility without compromising user experience. Their versatility across different app categories makes them a standard in digital marketing campaigns.

The Interstitial Ads segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth, with an estimated CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2032. Full-screen ads offer a more immersive experience, resulting in greater engagement and click-through rates. Appearing at natural points of transition, for example, between game levels or prior to video playback, interstitial ads engage users effectively. Large ad networks such as AppLovin, Unity Ads, and AdMob are optimising interstitial formats to increase engagement without creating ad fatigue.

By Platform, Android Leading the In-app Advertising Market, iOS Fastest Growing Platform

The Android segment led the in-app advertising space in 2023, taking advantage of its widespread global coverage, huge number of users, and rich app ecosystem. Android drives more than 70% of the world's smartphones, and advertisers take advantage of its broad audience reach for place targeting. Millions of apps in the Google Play Store across numerous categories provide tremendous brand visibility opportunities, and Android is the leading platform for running in-app advertising campaigns.

The iOS segment will be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by better ad engagement rates and high-end user demographics. Having a lower market share, iOS users contribute higher ad revenue per user through spending more on in-app purchases and subscriptions. Apple's App Store ecosystem provides an environment of controlled quality, amplifying ad viewability and impact while driving next-generation privacy-centered ad solutions.

By Application, Entertainment Leading the In-app Advertising Market, Gaming Fastest Growing Segment

The Entertainment segment dominated the in-app advertising market in 2023, capturing 27% of total revenue. The surge in streaming services, social media engagement, and video content consumption has driven advertisers to focus on video ads, native ads, and interactive formats. With millions of daily active users on entertainment apps, brands leverage high-visibility ad placements to enhance audience engagement and boost ad-driven revenue.

The Gaming segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.1%, fueled by increasing mobile game adoption and in-game ad monetization. High user engagement and long playtime make mobile games ideal for rewarded ads, interstitial ads, and immersive promotions. The rise of hyper-casual and multiplayer games has further encouraged advertisers to invest in interactive ad formats, driving substantial revenue growth in this segment.

In-app Advertising Market Segmentation:

By Type

Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Native Ads

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Application

Entertainment

Gaming

Social

Online Shopping

Payment & Ticketing

News

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of In-app Advertising Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5748

Asia Pacific Leading the In-app Advertising Market, North America Fastest Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region dominated the in-app advertising market in 2023, accounting for an estimated 42% market share. The surge in mobile internet users, rapid smartphone penetration, and high app engagement have fueled market growth. Platforms like TikTok, WeChat, and Flipkart leverage in-app ads for monetization. Bytedance’s expansion of TikTok’s ad offerings and increasing 5G adoption further strengthen the region’s dominance in mobile advertising investments.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing in-app advertising market in 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 14.6%. Rising programmatic ad spending, AI-driven targeting, and premium mobile app adoption drive growth. The United States and Canada have seen increasing digital ad investments on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Google’s AI-powered ad enhancements in AdMob further boost market expansion, solidifying North America’s rapid growth trajectory.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. In-app Advertising Market Segmentation, By Platform

8. In-app Advertising Market Segmentation, By Type

9. In-app Advertising Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of In-app Advertising Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/in-app-advertising-market-5748

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.