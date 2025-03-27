Docebo Certified as Diamond Level Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Docebo is living its mission to power true learning transformation that drives lasting business success for organizations worldwide.

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group, showed continued trust in Docebo, saying, “Docebo exemplifies what it means to be a pioneering force in learning technology. Their ability to not only anticipate but also shape the future of learning development and talent management is evident in the impact they drive across industries. This certification is a testament to their innovation, setting the benchmark for excellence in learning and development. Their vision goes beyond technology: it’s about empowering organizations to build agile, high-performing teams and create meaningful change in the way people learn, work, and grow.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has invested a considerable amount of time and energy understanding Docebo’s differentiated solution and the rapidly evolving customer requirements in the markets they serve. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Docebo‘s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Docebo organization to ensure our Diamond certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

"Being recognized as a Diamond Level Smartchoice® Preferred Provider is a testament to the transformation we’re driving in learning technology," said Alessio Artuffo, CEO of Docebo. “Docebo is no longer just an LMS—we are building the enterprise learning platform of the future. At Docebo, we’re proud to lead the shift toward an AI platform that unifies content creation, delivery, and personalization in one modern and cohesive ecosystem. This recognition affirms our belief that real innovation comes not from hype but from solving real problems at scale—for learners, businesses, and the future of work.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Docebo offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/preferred-providers/

To learn more about Docebo, visit www.Docebo.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end AI learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Learn why businesses around the world trust Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.