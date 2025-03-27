Silly Nice Announces New Pricing on Premium Vape Products at Licensed Dispensaries Across New York

New York, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned family cannabis brand based in New York, has just announced a major pricing shift across its premium vape line to ensure more accessible options for consumers statewide. As the New York cannabis market sees an influx of large multi-state operators (MSOs) offering increasingly low pricing, Silly Nice is stepping up with aggressive new rates—without sacrificing quality or integrity.

Effective immediately, all licensed dispensaries carrying Silly Nice products will offer the brand’s top-selling 1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridges and 2G Transparent All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes at prices comparable to those of MSO brands. This bold move allows Silly Nice to level the playing field, offering New Yorkers small-batch craft cannabis at corporate-scale prices.

“We didn’t start this brand to compete with billion-dollar corporations—we started Silly Nice to serve real people,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “New York is our home, and it’s important to us that our products remain accessible. This new pricing is about staying true to our mission: make high-quality cannabis that regular folks can actually afford.”

The updated pricing model includes:

1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridges – $40 Retail Runtz (81.96% THC): A smooth, fruity hybrid with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for flavor and potency. Northern Lights (84.66% THC): An iconic indica with sweet, earthy notes, ideal for relaxation and winding down.

2G All-In-One Rechargeable Vape Pens – $80 Retail Tangerine Cookies (81.24% THC): A citrus-forward, uplifting sativa blend designed for creativity and daytime use. Pink Starburst (82.46% THC): A candy-sweet hybrid offering a euphoric, flavorful session with a smooth finish.



Each vape product is formulated with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and no additives, delivering a full-spectrum experience true to the original strain. All Silly Nice vapes are lab-tested for potency and purity, with a firm commitment to clean and safe cannabis consumption.

Bridging the Gap Between Craft and Corporate

New York’s legal market has rapidly evolved since adult-use cannabis sales began, with MSOs entering the space and pricing aggressively to gain shelf space and market share. For smaller brands, this trend has made it increasingly difficult to compete while maintaining the kind of quality that defines craft cannabis.

Silly Nice isn’t scaling back its standards. Instead, the brand has made operational adjustments to streamline its production and supply chain, allowing for a more sustainable pricing structure. By passing those savings on to consumers, Silly Nice proves that you don’t have to cut corners to offer competitive value.

“We know what it’s like to walk into a dispensary and get sticker shock,” Thomas added. “So we asked ourselves, how can we take care of our community without compromising what we’re proud of? This is our answer.”

Where to Find Silly Nice

Silly Nice products are available at over 100 licensed dispensaries throughout New York State. Consumers can locate their nearest stockist using the official store locator at sillynice.com/locations.

About Silly Nice

Founded in Harlem, Silly Nice is a small, family-operated cannabis brand committed to clean, potent, and flavorful products made with organic practices and sustainable packaging. The brand’s ethos is rooted in quality, equity, and accessibility—always putting people before profits. As a Black and Veteran-owned business, Silly Nice proudly supports community-based initiatives and is committed to ensuring cannabis remains a source of empowerment for all.

To learn more, visit sillynice.com or follow @SillyNiceNYC on social media for the latest product updates and events.

