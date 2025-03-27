Streann Media Unveils AI Tools to Empower Creators at eMerge Americas

Miami, Florida, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, the platform pioneering the future of video and AI, is set to redefine the digital content experience at eMerge Americas on March 27–28. With a mission to empower creators, brands, and media companies, Streann is unveiling two revolutionary AI-powered tools: Inside-Reels 2.0 and Inside-Community.

Inside-Reels 2.0: Vertical Video Meets Smart Monetization

Built with AI at its core, Inside-Reels 2.0 is a next-gen vertical video experience that turns traditional video into an engagement engine:

TikTok-style scrolling feeds – Fully customizable for any vertical (news, sports, education, creators)

AI-powered analytics – Auto-detect top moments, viewer intent, and engagement trends

Smart clipping + sharing – Create short-form, platform-ready content with one click

Deep-linking – Drive viewers directly into your full content archive

Engagement-first monetization – Charge per comment, like, view, or interaction

This is not just vertical video — it's AI-enhanced performance marketing for your content.

Inside-Community: The AI-Powered Creator Hub

Inspired by platforms like Discord, Inside-Community lets you build your own community ecosystem — without the algorithm.

Fully branded and personalized – Your community, your rules, your vibe

Built-in monetization tools – Charge for content, access, live chats, and perks

AI-driven moderation & engagement – Keep conversations healthy and active

Zero algorithm limits – Full ownership of audience, data, and growth

This is how creators go from followers to superfans — and from rented attention to owned platforms.

“As social platforms shrink organic reach and ad costs explode, owning your video and your community is the key to sustainable digital success,” — Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media

Why It Matters

The future of media is creator-led, AI-powered, and platform-independent. Streann Media is leading that shift — helping creators and media companies launch their own Super App, drive monetization, and own their audience.



About Streann Media



Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.





Press inquiries

Streann Media

https://streann.com/

Gio Punzo

gio@streann.com





