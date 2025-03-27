Food Lion Feeds Achieves Donation Goal of 1.5B Meals to Nourish Local Communities

SALISBURY, N.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, has achieved its goal of providing 1.5 billion meals to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves across its 10-state footprint. This goal was achieved through a collective effort and combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; associate volunteer hours; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s food rescue program.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 to reduce food insecurity in the towns and cities Food Lion serves and committed to donating 500 million meals by 2020. After reaching its goal 18 months early, Food Lion Feeds set a new goal of providing 1 billion more meals by the end of 2025. Reaching this milestone 10 months early was made possible through in-store retail campaigns, including pin pad donations, as well as the generous support of customers. Additionally, Food Lion Feeds and the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated more than $4 million in the last four years toward disaster relief during hurricanes and other emergencies. These efforts accelerated the support for families in need and early achievement of the milestone.

Food Lion Feeds’ new goal will double its efforts to-date and provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. This next milestone demonstrates Food Lion Feeds' ongoing commitment to nourishing communities by providing immediate hunger relief and addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The organization plans to expand its work with sustainable solutions for future generations, including culinary skills training, workforce development, teaching gardens and nutrition education, empowering neighbors to grow their own food, helping them achieve self-reliance and break the cycle of food insecurity. These initiatives collectively address food insecurity and foster long-term solutions for healthier, more resilient communities.

Additionally, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will donate $1 million, equivalent to 10 million meals, through its upcoming spring grants, kicking off the renewed efforts.

“We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “We are honored to support the towns and cities we serve in meaningful ways. We appreciate the support of our customers, associates, feeding partners and vendors in helping us provide 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. While this milestone is significant, our work is not done and we are committed to further nourishing our neighbors to help set them up for success in life.”

To celebrate this achievement and recommit to its mission, Food Lion Feeds will host food distribution events in seven towns and cities through its “Thanks-A-Billion" tour. Food Lion associates will volunteer at each event, preparing and distributing boxes filled with nutritious food, increasing access to healthy meals for families and individuals facing food insecurity. These volunteer efforts provide immediate hunger relief but also create a sense of community and unity. By involving associates in these events, Food Lion Feeds strengthens its commitment to nourishing communities and addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

To help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint, the following local feeding distribution events are planned:

Feeding Partner Location Date & Time Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina West Charlotte High School

2219 Senior Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28216 Thursday, March 27, 2025

4 p.m. MANNA FoodBank Nantahala MANNA Community Markets

71 Old School Road

Topton, NC 28781 Tuesday, April 1, 2025

2 p.m. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina North Wilkesboro Rotary Fairgrounds

1417 Willow Lane

North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Wednesday, April 2, 2025

8:30 a.m. Feeding Southwest Virginia



Russell County

139 Highland Dr.

Lebanon, VA 24266 Thursday, April 3, 2025

10 a.m. Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (CENC) Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry

149 E Holding Ave.

Wake Forest, NC 27587 Wednesday, April 9, 2025

9 a.m. Lowcountry Food Bank St. John Center

1048 Sea Mountain Hwy

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Thursday, April 17, 2025

10:30 a.m. Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore (SEVA) St. Paul's Mobile Pantry

413 E. Brambleton Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510 Tuesday, April 22, 2025

10:30 a.m.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $19.6 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds-charitable-foundation.

