Notice convening Annual General Meeting

In accordance with article 8 of the articles of association, notice is hereby given of the annual general meeting of Tivoli A/S:

on Thursday, 24 April 2025, at 1:30 PM CEST

at Tivoli’s Concert Hall, Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 Copenhagen V, Denmark. The Concert Hall can be accessed via Tivoli's Main Entrance and the entrance across Copenhagen Central Station.

Agenda:

1) The board of directors’ report on the company's activities in the past year;

2) Submission of annual report for approval;

3) Resolution on the allocation of profits or coverage of losses in accordance with the approved annual report;

4) Any proposals submitted by the board of directors or shareholders;

The board of directors submits the following proposals:

4a) Proposal to authorise the board of directors to acquire own shares

4b) Proposal to approve the remuneration of the board of directors for 2025

Shareholder Kjeld Pedersen Mørch has submitted the following proposal:

4c) Proposal that shareholders holding at least 50 shares be entitled to receive a Tivoli Pass (in Danish "tivolikort") valid for one person.

5) Advisory vote on the remuneration report;

6) Election of members to the board of directors;

7) Election of auditors;

8) Any other business.



Majority requirements

Adoption of the proposals submitted under agenda items 2, 3, 4a, 4b, 4c, 6 and 7 will require a simple majority of votes. The vote under agenda item 5 will be an advisory vote only.

Attendance, admission cards and voting rights

Admission cards will be provided to shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting. Anyone who (i) no later than Thursday, 17 April 2025 at 11:59 PM CEST, have had their shares registered in the register of shareholders or have contacted the Company for entry in the register of shareholders, and this request has been received by the Company, and (ii) has given notice of their attendance at the general meeting no later than Tuesday, 22 April 2025 at 11:59 PM CEST, will be entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting, see article 12 of the articles of association.

Shareholders may announce their participation in the general meeting and request admission cards electronically via the investor portal on the company’s website www.tivoli.dk/en/about-tivoli/shareholder-information or via VP Securities A/S’ (Euronext Securities) website on www.euronext.com/cph-agm. It is also possible to return the completed attendance form via postal mail to VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities), Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, 1402 København K or via e-mail to CPH-investor@euronext.com, however, the attendance form must be received by VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities) no later than Tuesday, 22 April 2025, at 11:59 PM CEST.

Admission cards will be sent to the email address specified in the attendance form. The admission card must be presented at the general meeting either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in a printed form. In case you forget your admission card to the general meeting, it can be reissued upon presentation of valid ID (for instance a passport or a driver’s licence).

Any shareholder who has requested an admission card without specifying an email address can retrieve their admission card at the entrance to the general meeting upon presentation of valid ID.

Voting papers will be handed out at the entrance to the general meeting.

The general meeting can be accessed as a live webcast on the company’s website www.tivoli.dk/en/about-tivoli/shareholder-information. In case the general meeting is followed via webcast, it will not be possible to submit questions/comments nor vote.

Voting by proxy

Shareholders may vote by proxy, see article 14 of the company’s articles of association. The proxy must be in writing and dated. An instrument of proxy issued to the board of directors of the company may only concern a specified general meeting with an agenda that is known in advance. Appointment of a proxy must either be notified to the company electronically on the investor portal on the company’s website www.tivoli.dk/en/about-tivoli/shareholder-information, to VP Securities A/S’ (Euronext Securities) website www.euronext.com/cph-agm or via the proxy form which has been sent to the shareholders together with this notice convening the general meeting and which has also been made available at the company's website. Instruments of proxy must be received by VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities) no later than Tuesday, 22 April 2025, at 11:59 PM CEST. The proxy may also present a written and dated instrument of proxy at the general meeting.

Postal vote

Votes may also be cast via a postal vote, see article 13 of the company’s articles of association. Postal votes may be submitted electronically on the investor portal on the company’s website www.tivoli.dk/en/about-tivoli/shareholder-information, to VP Securities A/S’ (Euronext Securities) website www.euronext.com/cph-agm or by the proxy form which has been sent to the shareholders together with this notice convening the general meeting and which has also been made available at the company's website. Postal votes must be received by VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities) no later than Wednesday, 23 April 2025, at 12:00 noon CEST. Once a postal vote has been submitted, it cannot be revoked.

Written questions

Shareholders may in writing submit questions about the agenda, the documents to be presented at the general meeting, or the company's position in general. Questions may be submitted by post or by e-mail to investor@tivoli.dk. Questions submitted will be answered at the general meeting.

Information on the company's website

The following documents and information will be made available on the company's website in the period from 28 March 2025 to 24 April 2025: 1) The notice convening the general meeting; 2) information about the total number of shares and voting rights as at the date of the convening notice; 3) all documents to be presented at the general meeting, including the annual report 4) the agenda of the general meeting and the full text of all proposals; and 5) postal and proxy voting forms.

Inspection of documents

The agenda and the complete proposals as well as the documents to be presented at the general meeting, have been submitted for inspection to the shareholders from 28 March 2025 to 24 April 2025 in Tivoli Box Office, Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 Copenhagen V.

Share capital and account-holding bank

The company’s share capital is DKK 57,166,600 divided into shares of DKK 10 each. Each share of nominally DKK 10 carries one vote. The company's account-holding bank is Danske Bank.

Personal data

For the purposes of the general meeting, the company will collect, process and store certain personal data. In this connection, reference is made to the company's personal data policy, which is accessible on the company's website www.tivoli.dk/en/personal-data-policy.

Copenhagen, 28 March 2025

The board of directors

Tivoli A/S





Contact person: Head of Legal, Julie Koefoed: investor@tivoli.dk

