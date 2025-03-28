AFARAK GROUP SE PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2024

12:15 London, 14:15 Helsinki, 28 March 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR) Annual Financial Report
AFARAK GROUP SE'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2024
Afarak Group announces that it has published today its Board of directors report, Financial Statement for the year 2024, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement which is available from the Company's website www.afarak.com. Afarak publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the XHTML format labelled with XBRL tags, which are available as zip file attached to this release.
A copy of the Board of Directors report and the Financial Statements for the year 2024 has been submitted to the UK's National Storage Mechanism.
Afarak will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Helsinki within the time stipulated in the Finnish Companies Act.
Helsinki 28 March 2025
Guy Konsbruck
CEO
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Attachments
- Afarak_BoD 2024_EN
- Corporate Governance Statement 2024
- ESEF Report 2024_EN
- Afarak_Remuneration Report 2024
- Auditor's Report 2024
- Audtor's report - ESEF 2024
- Auditor's report - Sustainability Report 2024