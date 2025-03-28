Getty Images Announced as the Official Photography Partner of Major League Soccer

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has been named the Official Photography Partner of Major League Soccer (MLS).

As the Official Photography Partner of MLS, Getty Images will edit, distribute and license MLS‑owned imagery for both editorial and commercial uses via gettyimages.com. This includes photo coverage for all upcoming MLS matches and events, including MLS regular season matches and MLS Cup Playoffs presented by Audi.

"We are proud to partner with Major League Soccer on their upcoming seasons to create and deliver unrivalled and compelling sports content for the world’s media, licensees and fans at home. This multi-year exclusive partnership will provide MLS with the global scale, technology, innovation, and quality of service for which Getty Images is renowned for across the industry for the last 30 years,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman.

“With the addition of MLS, Getty Images continues to grow its soccer portfolio across North America, with its most recent signing of the National Women’s Soccer League. As the sport continues to evolve across the region for both women and men, we are excited to bring iconic, sporting moments to life to fans and customers across the globe—providing convenient access to license the highest quality of soccer imagery across North America all in one place.” added Heiman.

Coming off a record-setting season in attendance, merchandise sales, and social media engagement, MLS continues to experience growth at unprecedented levels. Having kicked off the season on Saturday, February 22, the 2025 season mark’s the League’s 30th year in which MLS’ 30th club, San Diego FC, will be completing its debut season.

“We are in the midst of the most exciting period in North American soccer history, and we look forward to working with Getty Images to capture the passion, drama and excitement that takes place in MLS across both our matches and our supporters,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. “Starting in 2025 which will be our biggest in league history, we are honored to work alongside Getty Images to document soccer’s most special moments for years to come.”

For 30 years, Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 125 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, National Women’s Soccer League, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, National Collegiate Athletic Association, PGA of America, College Football Playoff and Formula 1, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.

