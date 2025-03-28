Telepsychiatry Market Projected to Reach USD 41.59 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 20.81% - SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Telepsychiatry Market size was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 41.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.81% from 2024 to 2032. The surge in mental health awareness, increasing digital healthcare adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies are key drivers of this growth.”

Market Overview

Telepsychiatry has become a critical element of mental health care in the United States, providing patients with convenient and timely access to psychiatric services. Telepsychiatry has been made possible through favorable policies and a strong digital infrastructure, which have helped fill essential gaps in the delivery of mental health services.

The growth in telepsychiatry adoption can be explained by many factors, including the rising rate of mental health disorders, the convenience of remote consultations, and decreased stigma in seeking mental health services. Advances in technology, high-speed internet, and easy-to-use telehealth interfaces have further improved the accessibility and efficiency of telepsychiatry services.





Key Telepsychiatry Companies Profiled in the Report

Teladoc Health (Teladoc Mental Health, myStrength by Teladoc)

MDLIVE (MDLIVE Behavioral Health, MDLIVE Psychiatry)

American Well (Amwell Telepsychiatry, SilverCloud Mental Health Platform)

Thriveworks (Thriveworks Teletherapy, Thriveworks Psychiatry)

BetterHelp (BetterHelp Therapy Services, BetterHelp Online Psychiatry)

Talkspace (Talkspace Therapy, Talkspace Psychiatry)

Lyra Health (Lyra Mental Health Platform, Lyra Blended Care)

Ginger (Ginger On-demand Mental Health, Behavioral Health Coaching)

Psychiatric Alternatives (Remote Psychiatric Evaluation, Virtual Medication Management)

InSight Telepsychiatry (Scheduled Telepsychiatry, On-Demand Crisis Telepsychiatry)

MyndYou (MyElder Virtual Care Platform, MyndYou AI-Driven Mental Health Monitoring)

iCliniq (Psychiatry Consultations, Video Call Therapy)

WeCounsel Solutions (Secure Telepsychiatry Platform, Collaborative Virtual Care)

e-Psychiatry (E-visit Psychiatry Services, E-therapy for Behavioral Health)

PlushCare (PlushCare Psychiatry, PlushCare Therapy)

Doctor On Demand (Doctor on Demand Psychiatry, Doctor On Demand Behavioral Therapy)

Mindstrong Health (Mindstrong Digital Therapy, Mindstrong Psychiatry)

Brightside Health (Brightside Therapy, Brightside Medication Management)

Spring Health (Spring Mental Health Platform, Personalized Care Solutions)

Cerebral (Cerebral Mental Health Platform, Cerebral Medication Delivery Services)

Telepsychiatry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.34 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 41.59 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.81% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

Segment Analysis

By Product

In-home telepsychiatry solutions dominated the market in 2023 with a 35% share. This segment's dominance is largely due to the convenience it provides and the fact that patients can receive psychiatric treatment in the comfort of their own homes. This method breaks down barriers in travel and offers a comfortable environment where patients feel free to communicate, thus improving patient engagement as well as treatment plan adherence.

Crisis telepsychiatry solutions are expected to witness tremendous growth. The rise in the prevalence of mental health crises, coupled with the demand for instant intervention, has fuelled the growth of crisis telepsychiatry services. Such services provide ready access to psychiatric care in case of emergencies, enhancing patient outcomes and alleviating the pressure on emergency departments.

By Age Group

The adult segment led the telepsychiatry market in 2023, accounting for 55% of the market share. This is attributed to the widespread occurrence of mental disorders among adults, such as depression and anxiety, and their ease of adoption of digital technologies, making telepsychiatry services easy to adopt.

The pediatric and adolescent segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing group. Improved awareness among younger populations regarding mental issues, along with rising cases of anxiety, depression, and behavioral disorders, has increased the demand for telepsychiatry services specific to children and adolescents. Incorporating telepsychiatry with school-based programs and the pervasive use of technology among children have aided further access to these services.

Telepsychiatry Market Segmentation

By Product

In-home solutions

Forensic solutions

Rotine solutions

Crisis solutions

Others

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric and Adolescent

Geriatric

By End Use

Community Mental Health Centers

Specialty Care Settings

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Homecare

Others

Regional Insights

North America dominated the telepsychiatry market in 2023 with a 32% market share. This dominance is due to aspects like rising smartphone penetration, supportive reimbursement policies, and the presence of multiple industry players within the region. The COVID-19 pandemic also spurred the growth of telepsychiatry further, with regulatory agencies supporting telemedicine as a key element of the healthcare response strategy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the telepsychiatry market. Rapid economic growth, growing investments in digital health technologies, and favorable government policies are driving this growth. Governments in the region have launched guidelines and programs to increase telepsychiatry services, making mental health care more accessible.

Recent Developments

October 2024: Thriveworks, a prominent provider of in-person and online mental health services across the United States, announced its acquisition of Synchronous Health. This behavioral healthcare company integrates telehealth sessions with its AI-driven digital platform, Karla, offering coaching support between therapy sessions.

September 2024: Talkiatry, a leading provider of in-network psychiatric care, entered into an exclusive partnership with BetterHelp, the market leader in direct-to-consumer mental health therapy. Under this collaboration, Talkiatry will deliver in-network telepsychiatry services and medication management to BetterHelp's business clients.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

The percentage of psychiatric consultations conducted via telepsychiatry services increased significantly, with over 60% of mental health visits in certain regions being conducted remotely.

While urban areas had higher adoption rates, telepsychiatry usage in rural regions grew at a faster pace, closing the accessibility gap for underserved populations.

The number of pediatric and adolescent telepsychiatry consultations increased by approximately 30% in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for mental health support among younger populations.

An estimated 75% of private insurance providers and government-funded programs now cover telepsychiatry services, facilitating broader adoption across various demographics.

Venture capital and institutional investments in telepsychiatry startups and digital mental health solutions reached over USD 2 billion in 2023, supporting the development of advanced platforms and AI-driven mental health solutions.





