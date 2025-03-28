Medical Sensors Market to Hit USD 209.70 billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Remote Monitoring and Wearable Tech | SNS Insider

Austin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Medical Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 43.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 209.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.22% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rapid Growth of the Global Medical Sensors Market Driven by Advancements in Wearable and Remote Healthcare Solutions

Driven by the increasing use of medical sensors in wearable devices, remote monitoring, and home healthcare solutions. The demand for high-precision, real-time monitoring has led to advancements in sensor performance, miniaturization, and energy efficiency. The market is expected to reach USD 40.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.45%. Enhanced interoperability through IoT, 5G, and cloud technologies is improving data transfer and integration with healthcare systems.

Get a Sample Report of Medical Sensors Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5996

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic (Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)

(Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators) Dexcom (G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System)

(G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System) Masimo (SafetyNet Remote Monitoring System, Rainbow Acoustic Monitoring)

(SafetyNet Remote Monitoring System, Rainbow Acoustic Monitoring) Abbott Laboratories (FreeStyle Libre Glucose Monitoring System, i-STAT Handheld Blood Analyzer)

(FreeStyle Libre Glucose Monitoring System, i-STAT Handheld Blood Analyzer) GE Healthcare (Revolution CT Scanner, CARESCAPE Patient Monitoring)

(Revolution CT Scanner, CARESCAPE Patient Monitoring) Philips Healthcare (IntelliVue Patient Monitors, Affiniti Ultrasound Systems)

(IntelliVue Patient Monitors, Affiniti Ultrasound Systems) Siemens Healthineers (ACUSON Ultrasound Systems, Atellica Solution Immunoassay Analyzer)

(ACUSON Ultrasound Systems, Atellica Solution Immunoassay Analyzer) Boston Scientific (WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator)

(WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator) Johnson & Johnson (Thermocool SmartTouch Catheter, OneTouch Verio Flex Blood Glucose Meter)

(Thermocool SmartTouch Catheter, OneTouch Verio Flex Blood Glucose Meter) Honeywell (ABP300 Blood Pressure Monitor, HPM Series Particle Sensors)

(ABP300 Blood Pressure Monitor, HPM Series Particle Sensors) Medline Industries (FitRight Incontinence Products, CURAD Medical Sensors)

(FitRight Incontinence Products, CURAD Medical Sensors) Smith & Nephew (PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System, ALLEVYN Life Foam Dressings)

(PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System, ALLEVYN Life Foam Dressings) Becton Dickinson (BD) (BD Alaris Infusion Pumps, BD Veritor Plus System)

(BD) (BD Alaris Infusion Pumps, BD Veritor Plus System) Zimmer Biomet (Rosa Knee System, Persona Knee Implant)

(Rosa Knee System, Persona Knee Implant) Stryker Corporation (Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, LIFEPAK Defibrillators).

Medical Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 43.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 209.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.22% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Surgical, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Monitoring)

• By Product (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensor, Image Sensors, Accelerometer, Biosensors, Flow Sensors, Squid Sensors, Others)

• By End User (Hospital, Stand Alone clinics, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Revolutionizing Healthcare with Advanced Medical Sensors for Continuous Monitoring and Precision Diagnostics.



• Unlocking New Frontiers in AI Diagnostics Smart Implants and Next-Gen Medical Sensors.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5996

Additionally, the rising need for predictive analytics, AI-driven sensors, anomaly detection, and automated diagnostics is improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital visits. As healthcare shifts toward personalized and preventive care, smart medical sensors are becoming crucial for continuous patient monitoring and real-time clinical decision-making. The market's growth is further supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, digital healthcare initiatives, and innovations in medical devices.

Key Drivers and Growth Segments in the Medical Sensors Market: Surgical, Diagnostic, and Home Healthcare Sectors

By Application

In 2023, the surgical segment held 33.6% of the medical sensors market share, driven by the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, sensor-based surgical tools, and minimally invasive procedures. The demand for high-precision sensors for real-time monitoring and intraoperative imaging is expected to further propel market growth.

The diagnostics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rise in chronic diseases and the growing need for personalized medicine. The demand for high-throughput, non-invasive diagnostic sensors is also being driven by advancements in AI-enabled diagnostic technologies.

By Product

In 2023, biosensors led the medical sensors market with a 42.6% share, driven by their widespread use in glucose monitoring, infectious disease detection, and personalized healthcare. The growing demand for wearables and implantable biosensors for real-time health monitoring has solidified their market dominance.

Image sensors are expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in medical imaging fields like endoscopy and AI-assisted diagnostics. The rising need for high-resolution imaging for disease detection, along with innovations in CMOS and CCD sensors, is set to drive the growth of image sensors in healthcare.

By End User

In 2023, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the medical sensors market at 60.8%, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic, surgical, and monitoring sensors for clinical use. The growing demand for precision patient care and investments in smart hospital infrastructure further strengthened the dominance of hospitals.

The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing need for remote patient monitoring, wearable biosensors, and point-of-care testing. This growth is also supported by rising patient demand for cost-effective, non-invasive solutions and the expansion of telemedicine.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Medical Sensors Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5996

North America's Market Leadership and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in Medical Sensors

In 2023, North America dominated the medical sensors market with a 32.2% share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and widespread adoption of digital healthcare technologies. Leading manufacturers like Medtronic, Abbott, and GE Healthcare further reinforce the market's growth. The demand for remote patient monitoring and AI-based diagnostics is rising, particularly in hospitals and home healthcare. Government support, such as regulatory backing from the U.S. FDA, also supports market expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in healthcare, increased health expenditure, and a surge in wearable medical devices. Countries like China, Japan, and India are seeing growth due to aging populations, rising chronic diseases, and government-led digital health initiatives, such as Ayushman Bharat.

Recent Development

On March 19, 2025, the FDA classified Medtronic's recall of Pipeline Vantage embolization devices as "most serious" following reports of four patient deaths and thirteen injuries. The recall affects devices compatible only with 0.027" inner diameter microcatheters, with Medtronic taking steps to retrieve the products and notify global regulatory agencies.

On December 2, 2024, Johnson & Johnson MedTech received FDA approval for its OTTAVA robotic surgical system’s IDE, paving the way for U.S. clinical trials. The system integrates low-profile robotic arms with the operating table, offering synchronized movements and advanced functionalities to improve robotic, laparoscopic, and hybrid surgeries.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Demand Metrics

5.2 Performance & Efficiency Metrics

5.3 Connectivity & Data Metrics

5.4 AI & Automation in Medical Sensors

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Medical Sensors Market, by Application

8. Medical Sensors Market, by Product

9. Medical Sensors Market, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Medical Sensors Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/medical-sensors-market-5996

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.