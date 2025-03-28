Device as a Service Market to Reach USD 1688.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Scalable IT Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device as a Service Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Device as a Service Market Size was valued at USD 105.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1688.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 36.18% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Revolutionizing IT Management with AI, IoT and Cloud Integration

The expanding Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is gaining traction as enterprises seek cost-effective and scalable IT solutions. By outsourcing device procurement, maintenance, and upgrades to vendors, businesses can alleviate IT burdens while enhancing operational efficiency. Advanced remote monitoring and predictive maintenance minimize downtime and optimize performance through automated updates. AI-powered analytics, cloud-based management, and integrated security features ensure maximum device utilization. Additionally, DaaS enhances workforce productivity by providing employees with updated hardware and software, fostering seamless collaboration, and improving mobility in hybrid and remote work environments. The US market was valued at USD 21.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 306.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34.66%.

Get a Sample Report of Device as a Service Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6001

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hemmersbach (Device as a Service, Global Field Service)

(Device as a Service, Global Field Service) Lenovo (ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre Desktops)

(ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre Desktops) HP (EliteBook Laptops, ProDesk Desktops)

(EliteBook Laptops, ProDesk Desktops) DXC Technology (Device as a Service, IT Outsourcing)

(Device as a Service, IT Outsourcing) Telia Company (Device-as-a-Service, Cloud Services)

(Device-as-a-Service, Cloud Services) Atea Global Services (Device as a Service, IT Infrastructure)

(Device as a Service, IT Infrastructure) Yorktel (Device as a Service, Video Conferencing Solutions)

(Device as a Service, Video Conferencing Solutions) Ergo (Device as a Service, Cloud Solutions)

(Device as a Service, Cloud Solutions) Dell Technologies (Latitude Laptops, OptiPlex Desktops)

(Latitude Laptops, OptiPlex Desktops) Microsoft (Surface Devices, Microsoft 365)

(Surface Devices, Microsoft 365) Apple (MacBook Pro, iPad Pro)

(MacBook Pro, iPad Pro) Cisco Systems (Webex Devices, Meraki Networking)

(Webex Devices, Meraki Networking) Amazon Web Services (AWS) (WorkSpaces, EC2 Instances)

(WorkSpaces, EC2 Instances) Fujitsu (LIFEBOOK Laptops, ESPRIMO Desktops)

(LIFEBOOK Laptops, ESPRIMO Desktops) Acer Inc. (TravelMate Laptops, Veriton Desktops).

Device as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 105.27 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1688.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.45% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)

• By Device (Desktop, Laptop, Notebook and Tablet, Smartphone and Peripheral)

• By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

• By End Use (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Educational Institutions, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Public Sector and Government Offices, Others) Key Drivers • Driving Forces Behind the Device-as-a-Service Market Growth with AI IoT Cloud and Cybersecurity Solutions.



• Growth Opportunities in Device-as-a-Service Market Driven by 5G Hybrid Work Sustainable IT and SMEs Demand.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Device as a Service Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6001

Key drivers fueling this market growth include the increasing need for cost-efficient IT infrastructure management, the rising preference for subscription-based models, and the surging demand for remote work solutions. DaaS enables organizations to transition from high CapEx investments to predictable OpEx expenditures, reducing long-term IT costs. Furthermore, the integration of AI, IoT, and cloud computing streamlines device lifecycle management, optimizing productivity. With the growing threat of cyberattacks, enterprises are increasingly turning to managed services, as DaaS providers offer endpoint security, timely updates, and proactive monitoring. This shift underscores the broader trend of digital transformation across industries.

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market: Key Trends Across Offering, Devices, Enterprise Size, and End-Use Segments

By Offering

In 2023, the service segment dominated the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market with a 38.9% share, driven by the rising demand for managed services, including IT support, device management, security, and software upgrades. Enterprises are increasingly adopting service-based solutions to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and simplify IT asset management.

The hardware segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the growing adoption of advanced computing devices, mobile phones, and IoT-based systems. The growing penetration of 5G and technology adoption through AI will further propel the hardware integration in the DaaS ecosystem, thereby fostering the market growth.

By Devices

In the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market, the desktop segment held the largest share at 38.8%, driven by strong demand in enterprise environments requiring high-performance computing, such as IT, finance, and healthcare. Businesses favor desktops in the DaaS model due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to handle heavy workloads.

The smartphone and peripheral segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rise of mobile-first work environments and remote collaboration tools. Organizations seeking scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient IT solutions are increasingly adopting subscription-based models for smartphones, tablets, monitors, and accessories.

By Enterprise Size

In 2023, large enterprises dominated the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market with a 58.2% share, driven by the need for scalable IT infrastructure, cost-effective device management, and enhanced security. DaaS adoption helped streamline operations and improve workforce efficiency, especially in remote and hybrid work settings.

SMEs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as they increasingly leverage DaaS for affordable access to advanced IT solutions and managed services.

By End Use

The IT & Telecom sector led the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market with a 24.7% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The IT sector is always the backbone of the industry due to its reliance on advanced IT infrastructure, increasing remote work adoption, and need for seamless device management, which is the core of this growth. As 5G, cloud computing, and AI-driven automation accelerate at an unprecedented pace, DaaS provides businesses with an agile and economical approach to ongoing hardware and software upgrades while ensuring optimal device lifecycle management and workforce productivity.

Purchase Single User PDF of Device as a Service Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6001

North America & Asia Pacific: Key Growth Regions in the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market

North America led the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market in 2023, holding a 28.8% share, driven by major technology players, early adoption of cloud-based solutions, and rising demand for managed IT services. The region’s strong IT infrastructure and growing remote and hybrid work trends have accelerated DaaS adoption. Key companies like HP Inc., Dell Technologies, and Lenovo dominate the market by offering flexible hardware and service-based solutions. For instance, HP’s DaaS program provides customized device solutions, predictive analytics, and security to optimize IT asset management.

Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to digitization, adoption of SMEs, and growing 5G networks in the region. Lower-cost IT options are of rising interest in regions including China, India, and Japan, leading companies like Lenovo and Fujitsu to broaden their DaaS portfolios. For example, Lenovo’s TruScale DaaS delivers pay-per-use flexibility and minimal cost overheads, helping companies in the region elevate their IT management and operational efficiency.

Recent Development

July 29, 2024 – AI PCs are generating strong interest, with Dell expanding its presence across multiple price segments. The company highlights the rising demand for AI-powered computing, the launch of its Copilot Plus AI PCs, and projections that over 50% of PCs will be AI-driven by 2027.

October 3, 2024 – Microsoft has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to secure and scalable cloud solutions.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Demand Metrics

5.2 Operational & Performance Metrics

5.3 Technological Evolution & Feature Adoption

5.4 Workforce & Productivity Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Device as a Service Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Device as a Service Market Segmentation, by Device

9. Device as a Service Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

10. Device as a Service Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Device as a Service Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/device-as-a-service-market-6001

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.