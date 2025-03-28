Cardiac Assist Devices Market to Hit USD 2.24 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Cardiac Assist Devices Market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% from 2024 to 2032. This significant growth is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), rising geriatric population, and advancements in cardiac assist technologies.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the world has largely increased the demand for cardiac assist devices. Since heart problems remain a major cause of death, the demand for efficient mechanical circulatory assistance systems has become an utmost priority. With technological improvement, the effectiveness and safety of these devices have increased, resulting in better patient outcomes and encouraging market growth.





Market Overview

Cardiac assist devices have become an important intervention for heart failure management, offering mechanical support to critically cardiac dysfunctioned patients. An increasing global cardiovascular disease burden, combined with the aging population, has created a steady demand for these life-supporting devices. Improvements in minimally invasive technologies, biocompatibility, and battery life have been significant drivers for the increased adoption of cardiac assist devices.

In the United States, the market has experienced significant growth owing to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced cardiac assist devices. The increasing number of heart failure and cardiogenic shock cases has driven the demand for implantable and transcutaneous cardiac assist devices. Favorable reimbursement policies and growing government efforts to encourage advanced cardiac care also support market growth in the region.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.25 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.24 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Modality Type

Implantable cardiac assist devices, including ventricular assist devices (VADs) and total artificial hearts, dominated the market in 2023, with a share of 70%. These devices are used to support patients with end-stage heart failure in the long term, either as a bridge to heart transplantation or as destination therapy. The fact that they can greatly improve survival rates and quality of life has led to extensive use in healthcare centers globally.

Transcutaneous cardiac assist devices, intended for external support but not for implantation through surgery, are recording the highest market growth. Their adoption has been driven by the growing preference for non-invasive procedures, especially within emergency care situations. These devices play a critical role in stabilizing patients pending definitive surgical treatment, and therefore, they are an indispensable instrument within acute cardiac care management.

By End User

Hospitals dominated 70% of the cardiac assist devices market in 2023 due to the presence of specialized cardiac care units and sophisticated surgical facilities. The growing number of hospital admissions for cardiogenic shock and heart failure has also supported the demand for these devices. Hospitals' capacity to provide extensive post-implantation care also guarantees improved patient outcomes, which supports their market dominance.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are becoming the cardiac assist devices industry's fastest-growing segment. The growing demand for low-cost treatment options and the increasing trend toward performing cardiac procedures as outpatients are driving the rise of ASCs. ASCs provide specialized cardiology interventions that involve shorter lengths of stay and lower healthcare expenditure, making treatments more accessible for patients.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

External Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

By Modality Type:

Transcutaneous

Implantable

By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Insights

North America led the market in 2023 with a huge share, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of sophisticated cardiac assist devices. Demand is fueled continuously by the population's aging and high incidence of heart-related diseases in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the most rapid growth, fueled by higher investments in healthcare, a growing incidence of heart disease, and expanding awareness of advanced cardiac treatment. Government programs to improve cardiac care and the development of healthcare facilities also boost this growth pattern.

Recent Developments in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Medtronic (June 2024): Launched its next-generation HeartWare HVAD System, featuring improved pump technology and enhanced patient monitoring capabilities. This device is designed to provide better performance and reduce complications for patients with advanced heart failure.

Abiomed (July 2024): Received FDA approval for its Impella CP 5.0, an upgraded percutaneous heart pump offering improved flow rates and efficiency for patients with severe cardiogenic shock and high-risk coronary interventions.

Boston Scientific (August 2024): Introduced the Watchman FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, which has a redesigned delivery system to enhance safety and reduce stroke risks in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Cardiovascular diseases accounted for approximately 17.9 million deaths globally, underscoring the critical need for effective cardiac assist devices.

North America exhibited the highest prescription rates for cardiac assist devices, correlating with its substantial market share and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a significant increase in device volume, aligning with its anticipated rapid market growth during the forecast period.

North America led in healthcare expenditure on cardiac assist devices, reflecting its commitment to advanced cardiac care solutions.

The adoption rate of implantable cardiac assist devices was highest in developed regions, while emerging markets showed a growing preference for transcutaneous devices due to their non-invasive nature.





