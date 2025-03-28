Computerized Maintenance Management System Market to Hit USD 3.72 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.81% | SNS Insider

Austin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMMS Market Size & Growth Insights:

Industry 4.0 and IoT-Driven Smart Maintenance Accelerating CMMS Market Growth

The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 and IoT-based predictive maintenance is revolutionizing the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) market. Organizations across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and asset management, are leveraging IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics to minimize equipment downtime and enhance asset utilization. CMMS platforms provide real-time visibility into machine health, enabling a shift from reactive to proactive maintenance strategies. In 2023, the U.S. CMMS market was valued at USD 0.31 billion and is projected to reach USD 0.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.52%.

Additionally, stringent government regulations on workplace safety and compliance compel businesses to adopt CMMS solutions for automated record-keeping and regulatory reporting. The increasing transition from manual upkeep to cloud-based CMMS further boosts adoption, improving operational efficiency and performance metrics such as uptime, preventive maintenance, and system interaction. With advanced integrations like IoT, AI, and ERP, CMMS is becoming essential for modern maintenance management, ensuring seamless work order response times and real-time effectiveness alerts while optimizing asset performance.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Deployment

In 2023, the on-premises deployment model led the CMMS market with a 55.7% share, driven by industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and government that prioritize data security, customization, and offline access. Despite rising cloud adoption, large enterprises with legacy IT infrastructures continue to favor on-premises CMMS for seamless integration.

Cloud-based CMMS is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, offering scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility. SMEs and facility management firms are increasingly adopting cloud solutions, further fueled by AI, IoT, and mobile integration to enhance predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

By Enterprise Size

In 2023, large enterprises dominated the CMMS market with a 59.7% share, driven by substantial budgets, complex asset management needs, and strict regulatory compliance. Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and government rely on CMMS for multi-location maintenance, often integrating it with existing ERP and IoT systems.

SMEs are set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by increasing awareness of digital maintenance, cost-effective cloud-based solutions, and the need for operational efficiency. Subscription-based, user-friendly CMMS platforms are accelerating SME adoption, particularly in emerging economies, by reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

By End-Use

In 2023, the manufacturing sector held a 21.5% market share, relying on CMMS to enhance asset management, reduce downtime, and ensure safety compliance. The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT and predictive maintenance, has further fueled demand, as high-volume manufacturers seek modern strategies to optimize efficiency and minimize costly disruptions.

the healthcare segment is set to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for effective maintenance of critical medical infrastructure. AI and IoT-powered CMMS solutions are helping healthcare providers improve asset tracking, preventive maintenance, and regulatory compliance.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing CMMS Market

In 2023, North America dominated the CMMS market with a 29.7% share, driven by large-scale enterprises, rapid industrial automation, and strict regulatory compliance. Significant investments in CMMS solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, and facility management have enhanced asset performance and workplace safety. Leading AI-based predictive maintenance providers like IBM Maximo (USA) and Fiix by Rockwell Automation (Canada) are optimizing failure prediction and downtime management.

Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by industrialization, smart maintenance adoption, and infrastructural development in China, India, and Japan. Expanding CMMS players like Maintenance Connection and eMaint are capitalizing on Asia’s rising digital maintenance demand.

Recent Development

March 25, 2025, IBM has fixed a critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-4529) in IBM Maximo (versions 7.6.0 and 7.6.1), which previously exposed enterprise asset management systems to SSRF and potential RCE attacks.

September 23, 2024, Siemens has enhanced its AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions, integrating real-time condition monitoring to minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency across industries.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Usage Metrics

5.2 Operational Efficiency & Performance Metrics

5.3 User Engagement & Software Performance Metrics

5.4 User Behavior & System Interaction Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Segmentation, by Deployment

8. Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Segmentation, by Throw Distance

9. Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Segmentation, by End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

