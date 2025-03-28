Deep Learning Market Size to Surpass USD 858.69 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising AI Adoption Across Industries | SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Learning Market Size Analysis:

“The Deep Learning Market size was USD 72.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 858.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.69% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Deep Learning Market Report Scope:

Deep Learning Market Expands Rapidly with Rising AI Adoption and Demand for Cost-Effective, Scalable Solutions

The Deep learning market is growing rapidly across various industries with rising adoption levels across industries, growing investments in AI infrastructure, and the overall expansion of data. The report highlights several important trends, including adoption rates, investment patterns, data volume expansion, and training cost challenges. With new advances in deep learning models getting deeper and heavier, enterprises are looking for high-performance computing resources to speed up model training and inference. Nevertheless, the increasing costs of training AI models are spurring efforts to develop more energy-efficient computing solutions.

In the U.S Deep learning market size was USD 20.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 328.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.31% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. Deep Learning Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in AI technologies, increased adoption across industries, and significant investments in AI infrastructure. The market is expanding as businesses integrate deep learning for automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making. With a strong presence of leading AI firms and continuous innovation, the U.S. remains a key player in the global deep learning landscape.

By Application, Image Recognition Leads Deep Learning Market, While Data Mining Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

The Image Recognition segment is further divided into image recognition, signal recognition, data analytics, and others. It is dominant because it is widely used in security, healthcare, retail, and autonomous vehicles. Its position at the top is also a consequence of the expansion of AI-driven video surveillance systems and e-commerce sites that take advantage of image-based searches.

The Data Mining segment propels the market with the highest growth rate of about 34.98% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. The growth is driven by the increasing volume of unstructured data and the need for deep learning algorithms to derive actionable insights for businesses and improve predictive analytics and fraud detection.

By Solution, Software Dominates Deep Learning Market, While Hardware Segment Grows Rapidly with Rising Demand for AI Computing

In 2023, the Software segment accounted for the largest market share with a revenue of 48% due to the growing utilization of AI-enabled applications across various industries. Deep learning frameworks, neural network algorithms, and AI-based automation tools represent innovations that perpetuate the need for AI software solutions.

The Hardware segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 33.63% during the forecasting period. This increase is due to rising demand for high-performance infrastructure, like graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which are essential for training and performing inference of deep learning models.

By End-Use, Automotive Sector Dominates Deep Learning Market, While Healthcare Leads in Growth with AI-Driven Innovations

In 2023, the Automotive segment accounted for the largest share, 25% of the total revenue. Its dominance has affirmed itself through the pervasive application of AI-powered technologies in self-driving cars, driver assistance software, and transportation devices.

The Healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 34.30% in the forecasted period 2024-2032. Revolutionizing the healthcare industry, the implementation of AI-based diagnostics, medical imaging, and personalized medicine are making AI an integral tool for better patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Deep Learning Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Image Recognition

Voice Recognition

Video Surveillance & Diagnostics

Data Mining

By End-use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others





Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America possessed the largest revenue of around 40% in the Deep Learning Market. Regional strengths include the wide presence of top-tier AI companies, robust R&D activity, investment in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and autonomous systems. Further entrenching North America's supremacy is the proliferation of AI in healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.73% during 2024 - 2032. The high-speed adoption of AI technologies in sectors including manufacturing, e-commerce, and healthcare drives significant growth in the region. Government initiatives, booming AI startup activity, and advancements in Smart City projects and automation drive the region’s strong growth trajectory.

Recent Developments

In 2025, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduced the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, powered by the new Blackwell AI chip, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven rendering in gaming, development, and creative applications.

In 2025, Microsoft extended its collaboration with OpenAI, securing exclusive rights to OpenAI’s models for Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service. OpenAI also committed to further utilizing Azure for model training and AI research.

