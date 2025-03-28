Allsup Honors Veterans, Provides A Pathway To Approval For Denied Veterans Disability Claims

Belleville, Illinois, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability benefits assistance, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) recognize the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and remain committed to ensuring they receive the benefits they have rightfully earned.

For decades, Vietnam veterans have faced significant obstacles in securing VA disability benefits, with many waiting years for recognition of service-related conditions. Disability claims surged in the 1990s and early 2000s, with the number of veterans receiving service-connected disability benefits increasing by 50% from 2008 to 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. As recent as 2020, a court ruling allowed nearly 15,000 previously denied Vietnam veterans to receive an average of $28,000 in retroactive compensation, as reported by Military Times. Yet, thousands still struggle with claim denials, complex appeals and prolonged wait times at the VA.

“When members leave military service, many aspects of their lives are in flux, and the VA disability claims process can seem complicated and overwhelming,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “For too long, Vietnam veterans have fought not only on the battlefield, but also for the recognition and support they deserve. Our team of VA-accredited claims agents is dedicated to breaking down these barriers and ensuring veterans get the benefits they are owed.”

Yet, many veterans continue to face denials and long delays in securing their benefits. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that for three presumptive conditions linked to Agent Orange exposure—peripheral neuropathy, ischemic heart disease and chloracne—only 8% of initial claims were granted. Other presumptive conditions had significantly higher approval rates, highlighting the inconsistencies and challenges veterans face when seeking compensation.

For those veterans who appeal denied claims, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (BVA) reports an average approval rate of just 38%, meaning many veterans endure years of waiting and still get denied.

Allsup Veterans Appeals provides expert assistance in navigating the VA appeals process, helping veterans overcome denied claims and secure the benefits they have earned.

Our VA-accredited Claims Agents can help when you:

Are denied service connection for a disability.

Need to determine the best path for your VA appeal.

Need a Higher-Level Review.

Must file a Supplemental Claim.

Need to appeal to the BVA.

Must file a Notice of Disagreement.

“Vietnam veterans have waited long enough,” Buchanan said. “By empowering them with the right resources and guidance, we help them secure the benefits they have earned through their service to the nation.”

For veterans navigating both VA and SSDI claims, Allsup provides expert support to help them receive the full range of benefits available through their military service and employment.

