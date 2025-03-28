WisdomTree Metal Securities

LEI: 213800QFA5KMBW5CVX71

28 March 2025

WISDOMTREE METAL LIMITED

WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited (the “Issuer”) hereby announces that the following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of WisdomTree Metal Securities dated 28 March 2025 the “Prospectus”).



To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/etf-securities/prospectus---etfs-metal-securities-limited.pdf

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the meanings given in the Prospectus.

