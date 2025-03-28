Press Release

Paris – 28 March 2025

Banijay Group N.V. publishes its 2024 Universal Registration Document

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) today announced the publication of its 2024 Universal Registration Document, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), including the 2024 Annual Financial Statements and Management Report.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available in ESEF and pdf format on Banijay Group N.V.’s website at:

https://group.banijay.com/universal-registration-document/

Printed copies of the official version filed to the AFM in ESEF format are available at the registered office of Banijay Group N.V.: 5 rue François 1er, 75008 Paris, France.

Agenda

Q1 2025 results: 15 May 2025

Capital Markets Day: 16 May 2025

General Shareholders’ Meeting: 22 May 2025

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,803m and €900m respectively. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment