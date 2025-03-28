Token Cat Limited Announces Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Cat Limited ("Token Cat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025.

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuanche.com/ or the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Token Cat Limited

Founded in 2010, Token Cat Limited, formerly known as TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC), is China's leading automotive marketplace platform. Token Cat is dedicated to connecting automotive consumers with manufacturers, dealers, and service providers. By integrating its digital platforms with offline sales events, Token Cat offers comprehensive automotive marketing and transaction services. Through its integrated marketing strategies, Token Cat transforms individual and independent car purchases into large-scale group buying experiences, using an interactive many-to-many model. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, Token Cat's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. Token Cat is currently exploring ways to enter into the cryptocurrency sector.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

