Vislink Announces Delay in Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Related Conference Call 

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, announces that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and related conference call are being delayed because the company requires additional time to finalize its consolidated audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The company anticipates that it will issue the earnings release, hold the related conference call, and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K as soon as possible, but no later than April 15, 2025, as permitted by the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results, and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses and cost-savings, prospects, plans including restructuring, and footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, implementation of the ERP, R&D investments including AVDS and drone-related projects, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities and transactions in our sales pipeline, backlog realization, and order acquisitions integration including the recently acquired BMS assets, cost savings, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production, AVDS and MilGov markets, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions, or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 3, 2024, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

