Total voting rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of ordinary shares of 20p each in the capital of the Company in issue as at March 31, 2025 is 80,832,961 with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights as at in the Company as at March 31, 2025 is 80,832,961.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.