Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral” or “the Company”)

31 March 2025

Board Changes

Retirement of Justine Roberts

Admiral today announces that, after serving 9 years as an independent Non-executive Director, Justine Roberts has informed the Board that she intends to retire as a Director of the Company. Justine currently holds the position of Senior Independent Director and is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee, she will step down from all positions effective 18 June 2025.

Mike Rogers, Chair of the Admiral Group Board, said: “It is with sadness that today we announce the retirement of Justine Roberts from the Board and all Committee appointments, effective 18 June 2025. Justine has served with distinction for 9 years as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. Her contributions have been invaluable, and on behalf of the Board and the entire Company, I extend our deepest gratitude to Justine for her exceptional service. On a personal note, Justine has been an immense support to me since I assumed the role of Chair of Admiral. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Justine Roberts, outgoing Senior Independent Director of the Admiral Group Board said:

“After 9 great years as a Non-executive Director, it’s time for me to step down from the Board. I’ve genuinely loved being part of such a unique and special company and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. The energy, creativity, and team spirit at Admiral have made my time on the Board something I’ll always value. A big thank you to my fellow Board members and the whole Admiral team for all the support and collaboration over the years. I'll be cheering them on for even more success in the years ahead.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said: “I will be very sorry to see Justine leave the Board. Justine always encouraged us to keep an unwavering customer focus, and embrace change and new technology. I am incredibly grateful for the invaluable support that she provided to myself and the management team over the years. On behalf of all my colleagues, I would like to thank Justine for her dedication to both the business and the Board and wish her all the best.”

Senior Independent Director

In accordance with Provision 12 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, Andy Crossley will be appointed to the position of Senior Independent Director of the Company effective 18 June 2025.

Nomination and Governance Committee

Andy Crossley will be appointed as a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee effective 18 June 2025.

Following the above changes, from 18 June 2025, the membership of the Nomination and Governance Committee will consist of Mike Rogers (Chair), Bill Roberts and Andy Crossley, all of whom are Non-executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

Group Risk Committee

Fiona Muldoon will be appointed as a member of the Group Risk Committee effective 28 April 2025.

Following the above changes, from 28 April 2025, the membership of the Group Risk Committee will consist of Andy Crossley (Chair), Karen Green, Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami and Fiona Muldoon, all of whom are Non-executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

Non-executive Director recruitment

The Company is currently in the process of recruiting for a new Non-executive Director. Further information will be made available to shareholders as and when this becomes available.

