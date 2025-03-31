CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening a New Location at Salesforce Transit Center in Downtown San Francisco

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at the Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco. This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in the area for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 58 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.

The launch of this new enrollment location represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to the Salesforce Transit Center, a key hub for Bay Area travelers in the heart of San Francisco. By expanding TSA PreCheck enrollment beyond airports, we’re making it easier and more convenient than ever for travelers to enroll or renew—helping them move through security faster and more efficiently.”

“Salesforce Transit Center is a vital connection point for commuters and travelers across the Bay Area, and we are always looking for ways to enhance the services available to our visitors,” said Adam Van de Water, TJPA Executive Director. “Bringing TSA PreCheck enrollment to the Transit Center provides a new level of convenience for those looking to simplify their future air travels, whether they’re frequent flyers or planning ahead for their next trip. We’re excited to partner with CLEAR to bring this valuable service to Downtown San Francisco.”

Located in the Grand Hall of the Salesforce Transit Center, the enrollment local hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT. Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA)

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) is charged with delivering the Transbay Program, a visionary transportation and housing project that has transformed downtown San Francisco and the Bay Area’s regional transportation system by creating a world-class transportation hub in the heart of downtown San Francisco. The TJPA has completed two of the three components of the Program by replacing the former Transbay Terminal at First and Mission streets with a modern regional transit hub, the Salesforce Transit Center, that currently connects nine Bay Area transit systems and creating a transit-oriented neighborhood with new residents, shops and open-space.

The TJPA is working to complete the Program by delivering the third and final component of the Program, The Portal, also known as the Downtown Rail Extension, which will extend Caltrain and ultimately, California High-Speed Rail service from 4th and King streets to the Transit Center in downtown San Francisco. As the owner and operator of the multimodal Transit Center, the TJPA manages the 5.4-acre public Salesforce Park, found on the Transit Center’s rooftop and partners with the East Cut Community Benefit District to provide free Park activities and events throughout the year. The name of the Salesforce Transit Center and Salesforce Park is the result of a naming rights agreement with salesforce.com that helps fund the Center’s operating costs.

