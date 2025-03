COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 17/2025 - March 31, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 57,947 548.88 31,806,110 March 24, 2025 5,000 540.98 2,704,886 March 25, 2025 7,000 535.16 3,746,133 March 26, 2025 8,000 531.36 4,250,848 March 27, 2025 3,000 550.99 1,652,984 March 28, 2025 3,000 551.60 1,654,795 Total accumulated under the program 83,947 545.77 45,815,756





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 217,342 shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

