COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 17/2025 - March 31, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|57,947
|548.88
|31,806,110
|March 24, 2025
|5,000
|540.98
|2,704,886
|March 25, 2025
|7,000
|535.16
|3,746,133
|March 26, 2025
|8,000
|531.36
|4,250,848
|March 27, 2025
|3,000
|550.99
|1,652,984
|March 28, 2025
|3,000
|551.60
|1,654,795
|Total accumulated under the program
|83,947
|545.77
|45,815,756
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 217,342 shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments