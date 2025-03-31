PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF SERIES B CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK OFFERING

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) and its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively "PetVivo" or the “Company”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for horses, dogs and other companion animals announced today that the Company has recently entered into a Subscription Agreement to receive Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) of equity financing in exchange for Five Million shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (“Shares”) (the “Offering”). The Company initially received Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($600,000) of the Offering proceeds on March 26, 2025 with the investor receiving an option to invest the remaining Four Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,400,000), which is anticipated to be received within the next sixty days.

The proceeds from this Offering are earmarked to assist the Company in the commercialization of its signature products, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology and Precise PRP®. Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PrecisePRP is a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP® guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP® contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc., commented “The completion of our Series B Offering significantly strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to accelerate the advancement of our flagship products, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology and PrecisePRP. The strong support from this key investor underscores the high level of confidence in our Company’s potential. With the investment of $5 million, we are extremely well-positioned to accelerate commercialization of Spryng and PrecisePRP, which will unlock further value for all our shareholders.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

