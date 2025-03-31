Justin Sun: Forbes Cover Marks New Beginning, Vows 40-Year Commitment to Crypto Industry





SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Sun, Global Advisor of HTX and Founder of TRON, has been featured on the Forbes Digital Assets Daily Cover, which lauds him as a “ Crypto Billionaire Who Helped The Trumps Make $400 Million. ” This marks a historic moment as Sun becomes the second Chinese entrepreneur—after Jack Ma—to be featured on Forbes’ English digital asset spotlight. On the evening of March 28, Sun joined a live broadcast session hosted by HTX titled “Justin Sun Featured on Forbes! Another Legendary Moment for Crypto?” to share his thoughts and experiences. The livestream also featured Molly, Spokesperson of HTX, along with several well-known Chinese crypto influencers and representatives from leading industry media.

Showcasing Chinese Leadership on the Global Crypto Stage

Sun views this recognition as an opportunity to represent both himself and the broader crypto industry on the global stage. “This helps the public better understand who I am, what the crypto industry stands for, and can potentially reshape public perception,” said Sun. “It’s also a great opportunity for the industry’s growth in China. We can now prove to the world that the crypto sector can represent Chinese voices and interests on a global level.”

“This is definitely a milestone, but it’s just the beginning,” he added. Prior to him, only CZ, Brian Armstrong, and SBF had received this level of recognition. “This validates the achievements we’ve made in the industry, and also enhances the visibility and reputation of brands like HTX and TRON. In the business world, Forbes’ endorsement brings credibility and trust to our work.”

Forbes Recognition to Accelerate HTX’s Global Expansion

The three previously recognized crypto leaders corresponded to Binance, Coinbase, and FTX. Now, Sun represents HTX. “Not long ago, Forbes named HTX one of the world’s most trustworthy crypto exchanges. This, along with the latest feature, strongly supports our global expansion,” said Sun. “Since rebranding to HTX, our platform has become easier for international users to recognize and connect with. I’m very optimistic about HTX’s next phase of growth.”

Sun has also praised HTX on social media, citing steady trading volume increases, successful asset launches, and over $100 million in net inflows for three consecutive months. “Based on current liquidity levels, HTX ranks around sixth globally,” he said. “With sustained effort, we have a real opportunity to return to the global top three.”

A Vision to Build the Industry for the Next 40 Years

March 28 also marks the 10th anniversary of Jack Ma’s Lakeside University. As an alumnus, Sun noted: “The biggest difference is, when Jack Ma appeared on Forbes, Alibaba was already a household name. But blockchain is still in its early stages. Out of 7 billion people worldwide, TRON has only 300 million users—we're still early.”

Looking ahead, Sun remains ambitious. “I believe I can contribute to the industry for at least another 40 years. I entered the crypto space in 2012—it’s been just 13 years. If given three times more time, I’m confident I can help elevate the industry to new heights.”

