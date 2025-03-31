GEN Korean BBQ Opens First North Carolina Location in Cary

CERRITOS, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of its first North Carolina location in Cary.

“Entering new states is a key milestone in our strategic growth plan, and we’re excited to introduce North Carolina as the eleventh state where GEN Korean BBQ now operates,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Sharing our Korean barbecue experience with a new and diverse audience is an incredible opportunity and we look forward to introducing North Carolina residents to our all-inclusive, value-focused dining experience.”

Located near the dynamic Triangle region encompassing Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh, the Cary restaurant is strategically positioned to serve a thriving population in one of North Carolina’s most prominent metropolitan areas.

The new GEN Korean BBQ in Cary, North Carolina, is located at 232 Crossroads Boulevard, Unit 24, Cary, NC 27518 and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit: www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

