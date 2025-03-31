Noom To Streamline Access to Zepbound® Vials with Noom GLP-1 Companion Through Integration with LillyDirect® Pharmacy Provider

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company’s LillyDirect® pharmacy provider, Gifthealth , which will help streamline access to FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for Noom’s members with an on-label prescription from their physician.

This integration evolves Noom’s comprehensive approach to weight management by enabling a streamlined solution for members whose doctors have prescribed FDA-approved medications. Since 2023, Noom has offered branded medications, and with the launch of this latest integration, the company continues its commitment to delivering a simpler, more accessible patient experience, where it will be possible to receive fill-status and shipping updates through the Noom interface for patients with on-label prescriptions for Zepbound® vials.

“At Gifthealth, we are committed to making medication access as seamless and affordable as possible,” said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences at Gifthealth. “By integrating with healthcare providers like Noom, we are ensuring that patients not only receive their authentic Zepbound® vials quickly and reliably but also have the support they need to maximize their health outcomes. Combining best-in-class digital tools with a frictionless pharmacy experience represents the future of patient-centric healthcare.”

"The label on each FDA-approved GLP-1 medication makes clear they are to be used as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. We built Noom GLP-1 Companion with Muscle Defense™ to be that program,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom, “which is why we are so excited for this integration. We applaud Lilly's decision to offer Zepbound® in a more affordable vial format to cash-pay patients, which aligns with Noom’s mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer."

Noom offers a comprehensive GLP-1 companion to support members in making health a habit alongside the medication. To improve treatment outcomes and persistence, members receive:

GLP-1 Med Tracker with reminders, a medication log, and integrated side-effect support to deliver persistence and greater weight loss outcomes

Protein-focused nutrition support with photo meal logging to preserve lean mass

Muscle Defense™ exercise plan that includes personalized movement goals and accessible resistance training workouts to preserve lean mass

Educational resources designed by Noom and tailored to Zepbound®, including content specifically to support Zepbound® single-dose vials





The new product integration will begin rolling out to members in mid-April.

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare platform where health becomes habit, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and whole-person wellness, Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to provide access to critical medications and promote consistent positive behaviors. By making health a habit, Noom helps people improve their overall health and vitality for a better longer life. Noom Health works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Diabetes Management and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

