Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

31 March 2025

Admiral Group plc ("the Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12.30pm on Friday 9 May 2025, at the Company's registered office of Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Company has today published and posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report"), together with the Notice of the AGM (the "Notice"). The Company further announces that its Annual Report has also been prepared in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (“ESEF”) reporting requirements.

The Annual Report (including in ESEF format) and the Notice are now available on the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations . These documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism today and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685